Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s 2v2 Multiplayer Alpha Is Now Available to Download

Call of Duty fans who want to test out Modern Warfare’s new 2v2 multiplayer mode will get their chance to do so during the first widespread gameplay test that’s starting soon. Modern Warfare’s 2v2 Alpha goes live on August 23rd, and ahead of that release date, it’s now available to pre-load so that you don’t have to waste any time when it launches. Not everyone will get to take part in this first test though seeing how it’s only available for the PlayStation 4 crowd.

Activision put out the trailer above a few days ago to preview the release of the 2v2 Alpha and show some of what’s in store. We’ve seen gameplay featuring this Gunfight mode from past events including Call of Duty‘s big multiplayer reveal, but this will be the first time that the general public has been able to take on the mode without any restrictions, at least as long as you have a PlayStation 4.

After teasing the mode with that trailer, the official Call of Duty Twitter account confirmed on Thursday that the 2v2 Alpha is now available to pre-load for anyone who’s playing on Sony’s console.

This 2v2 Alpha will be live from August 23rd to August 25th with no mention of a release on the Xbox One or PC platforms. You don’t have to have a PlayStation Plus subscription to participate either. The test will be limited to only the 2v2 Gunfight mode, but you’ll have five different maps to play on, two of which haven’t been seen before.

Though returning Call of Duty players have probably familiarized themselves with 1v1 and 2v2 scenarios over the years and come into Gunfight with some experience because of it, this game mode has a catch. You don’t get to pick the loadout you enter the match with and will get a new set of gear during every round. Opponents get the same equipment you do, and the first team to win five rounds will be victorious.

“The goal is simple: First team to win five rounds secures victory,” PlayStation’s blog post about the 2v2 Alpha read. “The catch is each team begins a given round with a ‘random’ weapon loadout. Infinity Ward has curated a wide range of loadouts, from pistol and rocket launcher combos to scoped shotguns. You never know what you’re going to get, so quick thinking and fast reflexes are rewarded. The opposing team starts with the same loadout, which makes predicting enemy strategies crucial.”

