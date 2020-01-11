Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Is Getting a 3v3 Gunfight Mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players who’ve been practicing their skills in the game’s Gunfight games will soon have a new take on the mode to experience. Gunfight 3v3 is coming to the game, Infinity Ward confirmed, a mode which has been mentioned before and was now confirmed to currently be in the works. No release date or timeframe for the mode was mentioned by Infinity Ward, but it was at the top of the developer’s list of things coming to the game.

That list can be seen in Infinity Ward’s first community update of 2020. The update looked back on Season 1 of Modern Warfare when players got their first season of new content before the community update looked ahead to what’s coming next.

Topping that list was the news of the Gunfight 3v3 mode that’s coming at a later date.

“Gunfight 3v3: Aside from the Gunfight 1v1 playlist we rolled out this week, we’re working on another version of Gunfight, 3v3!” Infinity Ward said in the update.

This Gunfight 3v3 mode was previously mentioned by a developer on social media when interacting with players, but the fact that it’s in the community update now gives a better idea of where progress stands on it.

Our first community update for 2020 is now live! Click the link to our blog to get details on what we’re working on, known issues we’re tracking, and more! #ModernWarfarehttps://t.co/DdkT71sn1T pic.twitter.com/fWWYKrJmZz — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 10, 2020

That wasn’t the only news pertaining to Gunfight that was found in the post either. Gunfight Tournaments were previously available to Modern Warfare players last year, and they’ll be returning once Infinity Ward has fixed and improved some parts of the feature.

“Gunfight Tournament: It was incredible to see so many people jumping into the Gunfight Tournament Beta back in November and we plan on bringing tournaments back once we’ve squashed a few bugs and added in new rewards,” Infinity Ward said.

Part of the Season 1 content mentioned previously involved new maps including ones that were specific to the Gunfight mode, so more of those types of updates can likely be expected in the future. Infinity Ward seems set on supporting Gunfight as one of the game’s newest modes and one that’s emerged as a particularly tense and competitive one.

Modern Warfare’s Gunfight 3v3 mode does not yet have a release date.