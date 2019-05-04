Call of Duty 2019 Will Feature “Game Changing” Experiences

Many expected Activision Blizzard to talk about 2019’s Call of Duty and spill some interesting tidbits, but it really didn’t say much about the upcoming PS4, Xbox One, and PC shooter. The company’s president and COO did note though that Activision and Infinity Ward are both internally very excited for the new installment. And you’d expect both parties to be. However, Activision seems a little bit more excited than normal for whatever Infinity Ward has cooking up.

Interestingly, Activision Blizzard also noted that the game, and its post-launch content plan, will bring “game changing experiences” to fans. What this means exactly, who knows, but it sounds promising.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We recognize that we need to do even more to maintain the breadth of the Call of Duty player base beyond the launch quarters, and the Call of Duty team is hard at work on that for this fall’s big content release, excitement for which is incredibly high around the organization,” said the COO during the earnings call. “We expect that both the launch and post-launch content will bring game changing experiences to our fans.”

Meanwhile, Activision President Rob Kostich noted that the game will be revealed before the end of the June, and that fans of the series will understand why Activision is so excited once they see it for themselves.

As you may know, the newest installment in the series, according to multiple leaks and reports, is Modern Warfare 4, and so naturally a lot of people are excited. Alongside Black Ops, Modern Warfare is the most popular and beloved Call of Duty sub-brand.

In the past, Activision has hyped up the new installment as “one of the best Call of Duty’s ever built.” Meanwhile, the game is apparently very ambitious, and a lot like the old Modern Warfare. Lastly, multiple reports claim the game will not have a battle royale mode, and will rather bring back the single-player campaign.

Activision hasn’t said when it will specifically reveal the new Call of Duty, but it should be very soon. In the meanwhile, be sure to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from this year’s Call of Duty?

Thanks, Charlie Intel.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!