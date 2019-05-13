Call of Duty 2019 Recruits Old Modern Warfare Developers

The reports, rumors, leaks, and hints that Call of Duty 2019 is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 have been building the past couple of months to the point that it’s almost a sure thing this year’s installment on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will be a new entry in the classic and most popular Call of Duty sub-series. The latest development that supports this is the discovery that for the new installment in the shooter series, developer Infinity Ward has recruited former Modern Warfare developers from Respawn Entertainment and other studios.

The discovery was made by our sister site, GameSpot, who recently noticed that the LinkedIn profiles of at least five former Infinity Ward and Modern Warfare developers have returned to the studio to make its current game. More specifically, animation director Mark Grigsby and game designer Alex Roycewicz, both who worked on the first two Modern Warfare games, have returned, as well multiplayer design director Geoff Smtih and studio art director Joel Emslie. And perhaps most notably Infinity Ward founder Zied Rieke — who worked on all three Modern Warfare games before leaving — has also returned as gameplay director. In other words, it seems like a lot of the ol’ Modern Warfare team has been reassembled, and surely that more or less confirms Infinity Ward is making Modern Warfare 4.

As GameSpot points out, Reike is the man responsible for the design of the series’ original team deathmatch spawn logic and flashing regenerating health system, while Grigsby helped create the melee knife attack. And the other developers also had an impact on the series, which is to say their experience is a great addition to the team.

Call of Duty 2019 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will be revealed sometime this month or next month. Given that the game will be at E3, it most likely will be revealed in a week or two.

