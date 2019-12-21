Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bug Lets You Explore Entire Battle Royale Map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC earlier this year with no battle royale mode, and at the moment of publishing, developer Infinity Ward hasn’t confirmed or even teased any plans to change this. However, in the place of official confirmation has been a range of reports and rumors, and even some leaks that have previously revealed the mode’s map in its entirety. In other words, while Infinity Ward and Activision have been silent on the topic, there’s been plenty of discussion of the game’s big missing mode.

That all said, another Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale bug has surfaced on the Internet, and like previous bugs, it reveals the mode’s entire map. However, unlike previous bugs, this one lets players explore the map, which is pretty massive. The discovery comes way of Reddit user KingBreezeoR, who revealed that players can replicate the glitch by playing a private match while on the map Vacant. Once the private match begins on this map, all you need to do is head into the spectating feature. Once doing this, the camera spawned will let you explore the entire area, which is the battle royale map.

Of course, the explorable map isn’t the final product, and thus has a ton of placeholder and rudimentary assets. In other words, it’s not indicative of the final product at all. Further, what the bug reveals should be taken with a grain of salt, like any information obtained from a leak.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.