New Look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Royale Reportedly Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launched this past October on PS4, Xbox One, and PC with one of the best single-player campaigns to date, a decent multiplayer offering, and a slab of additional content. However, one thing it was missing was a battle royale mode. That said, since the game was basically announced, there’s been rumors, reports, and even leaks pointing to a battle royale mode being in the works. Yet, now it’s almost February and we still haven’t seen anything of such a mode. However, what we do have is another leak that again points to an imminent battle royale mode. And like many previous leaks, this one comes from The Gaming Revolution.

More specifically, a new image has surfaced that is allegedly a loading screen from the battle royale mode. And as you can see via the image below, it shows off an urban environment, but more importantly some docks and water and some mountains as well. In other words, it looks like there may not only be urban environments, but opportunity to use boats and explore some mountains for a killer sniping spot. As you may know, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode featured a map with a pretty diverse set of geographical features, so presumably Modern Warfare would mimic this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this image should be taken with a grain of salt, and not because it looks fake. In fact, it’s probably real, but there’s also a chance it’s leftover from a scrapped battle royale mode that didn’t make it into the game.

That said, if the game is indeed getting a battle royale mode, then the announcement should be coming sooner rather than later. After all, you’d assume such a mode would launch this spring, before the announcement of the next Call of Duty, this way it doesn’t block any of the hype for the next installment, which will reportedly be Black Ops 5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the best-selling first-person shooter — including the latest news, rumors, and leaks — be sure to check out all of our past and recent articles on the game by clicking right here.