Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reportedly Doesn’t Have A Battle Royale Mode

This week, Infinity Ward and Activision finally revealed this year’s Call of Duty, which is called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and which is releasing on October 25 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. That said, while Infinity Ward has been out and about talking about the game’s mature and gritty tone in its single-payer campaign, it hasn’t really said a peep about the title’s multiplayer. However, thanks to the listings of the game on the PlayStation Store and the Xbox One store, we know the game will support 2-20 online players, which seems to confirm there will be some large sized multiplayer modes.

Unfortunately, the listings don’t divulge any further details, but fans seem convinced this is a confirmation that Ground War will be in the game. For those that don’t know: Ground War has traditionally been a playlist for 12-18 players, providing some of the bigger mutliplayer experiences in the series. In other words, it seems Infinity Ward has upped the player count by two, and now rather than 9v9, Ground War matches will be 10v10. As for what Ground War is, it’s simply big team versions of other modes, often Deathmatch and Domination.

Interestingly, this also seems to more or less confirm that there will be no battle royale mode in the game. Otherwise the number of players wouldn’t be capped at 20. As you will know, a rumor surfaced earlier this year that claimed the new entry wouldn’t have a battle royale mode or specialists, so perhaps this isn’t very surprising. That said, at the moment of publishing, Infinity Ward hasn’t confirmed or denied a battle royale mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to release on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

