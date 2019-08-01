Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta Announced, Coming First to PS4

Like other Call of Duty games before it, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have a beta test before the game’s release. Activision announced its plans for the beta during the Modern Warfare multiplayer reveal and said that the beta will take place in September throughout several different time periods. Everyone can participate in the beta at some point so long as they have a system to play it on, but those who pre-order the game will get the first crack at it.

If you’re a PlayStation 4 user, you’ll get to try this beta before other platforms. This is also pretty standard as far as Call of Duty games go, but the exclusivity throughout the game’s lifespan won’t last quite as long as it did in other games. That beta will take place on September 12th and September 13th for those who pre-order the game to obtain early access while others on the PlayStation 4 will get it from the 14th to the 16th.

A few days after those first tests, the beta will be opened to all available platforms. An early access period will take place once again for two days before the beta is made available for everyone else. This second beta test will be the most important one of all since it’ll play host to any improvements Activision makes throughout the course of the beta and will also test the game’s cross-play capabilities where every platform will be able to play with the other.

In a post that’s being updated throughout the course of the multiplayer reveal, Activision listed the dates for the beta and specified when certain players can take part.

You’ve seen it in action. Now, prepare for your assignment. The #ModernWarfare Multiplayer Beta arrives on September 12th. Pre-order now and get open beta early access, first on PS4. pic.twitter.com/5KKatOLroF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 1, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta

Weekend 1 – PlayStation 4 Exclusive: September 12 to September 13: PS4 Early Access September 14 to September 16: PS4 Open Beta

Weekend 2: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, & PC on Blizzard Battle.net: September 19 to September 20: Early Access on Xbox One and PC. Open Beta on PS4 September 21 to September 23: Open Beta on PS4, Xbox One, & PC



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on October 25th.