Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta Is Adding a Fan-Favorite Mode Next Week

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players will be able to take part in the fan-favorite Ground War mode soon, but not in the first week of the game’s beta. Ground War will be added to the beta next weekend when access to the test rolls out to everyone regardless of what platform they’re on and whether they pre-ordered Modern Warfare or not. An in-game popup announced the upcoming release of the game mode and confirmed it’d be available on September 21st.

Ground War, as returning Call of Duty players will recall, is a large game mode where two big teams face off against one another on the game’s more accommodating maps. The Ground War playlists in the past have consisted of both Team Deathmatch and Domination game modes, both of which are filled with frequent kills due to the number of players on either side.

The popup which alerted players to the arrival of Ground War was noticed by those taking part in the beta on Saturday and can be seen below courtesy of CharlieINTEL.

“Thank you for playing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta!” the in-game popup reads. “We hope you’re enjoying everything we’ve shown you so far, but we aren’t done yet! On Saturday, September 21, during weekend two of the Beta, wel’ll be taking your multiplayer experience to the next level. Taking place on a new map, Karst River Quarry, you’ll get your hands on 32v32 warfare in a new mode, Ground War.”

It sounds like Ground War will still be the sizable mode players remember from past games, but whether it’ll be strictly about kills or will have some objectives incorporated into it this time remains to be seen until next weekend.

Of course, for many players, it’s going to be about kills no matter what. Ground War has historically been a place where players go to get kills regardless of what the objective is since there are so many players in each match. People would head to the mode in Modern Warfare 2 and other games to reach lofty killstreaks like the Tactical Nuke, and now that the killstreak is back in Modern Warfare and players are already dropping nukes, you can bet they’ll return to that mode to do it again next weekend.

By the time Ground War is added, the Modern Warfare beta will be available for everyone. If you’re unsure of whether or not you’ll be able to play the beta before that date, you can consult our guide here.