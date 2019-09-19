How and When to Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Multiplayer Beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s big multiplayer beta is quickly approaching which means it’s almost time for everyone to get the best look at the game to date. The first beta test begins this week on September 12th when those on the PlayStation 4 will try out multiplayer first, but it’ll release for everyone else throughout the next few days. Different content will roll out in intervals to test different parts of the game’s multiplayer mode, and cross-play will eventually be tested once it’s available for everyone.

Since there are multiple start days for different intervals of the beta, it can be a bit confusing trying to figure out when you’re supposed to be online depending on what platform you’re using and whether you pre-ordered the game or not. Activision shared a breakdown of the beta plans to show its fans when they can take part, and to make things even easier, you can consult the quick rundown below to know when it’s your time to play.

The Modern Warfare beta trailer shown above was released as part of the announcement to preview what’s coming in the beta.

Beta Weekend One (September 12-16):

September 12-13 – Early Access for PlayStation 4 users who pre-ordered Modern Warfare.

September 14-16 – Open to all PlayStation 4 users, PlayStation Plus only required in certain regions.

Beta Weekend Two (September 19-23, Cross-Play Enabled):

September 19-20 – Open to all PlayStation 4 users, open to Xbox One and PC users who pre-ordered Modern Warfare.

September 21-23 – Open to all PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC users.

If you pre-ordered a physical PS4 copy, check your email tomorrow for a Beta Code and head to https://t.co/E4EPyWODJC



If you pre-ordered a digital PS4 copy, you can pre-load the Beta tomorrow directly from the Playstation Store.

More Info: https://t.co/xuW1YKn4Ow — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 9, 2019

Now that you know when you should expect to play the beta, all you have to do is make sure you’ve got It downloaded at the right time. Those who pre-ordered the physical version of the game should start checking their emails to receive the codes so that you can download the beta to get in as quickly as possible. Anyone who bought the game digitally won’t need the code and can go ahead and download the beta through the account associated with the Modern Warfare purchase.

Pre-loading times for the first beta that’ll take place on September 12 are in the process of rolling out now. This beta is different form the 2v2 Alpha players took part in previously, Activision warned, so those who played that test will need to download this beta separately.