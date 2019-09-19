Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Cross-Play Beta Live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s new cross-play beta is live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. More specifically, the beta is open to all PS4 users, but is only available in early access on Xbox One and PC for those who meet the requirements. In other words, it’s not completely open. That said, tomorrow, it will be open to everyone on Xbox One and PC starting at 6 p.m. PT, allowing everyone to try out the game before its launch next month. It’s worth pointing out that Xbox One users are currently reporting issues about accessing the beta — noting they are being hit with an early error screen — but this seems to be slowly but surely fixing itself.

For those that don’t know: the beta is set to run until September 23, which is this coming Monday. More specifically, the beta will go offline at 10 a.m. PT. So, if want to check out the first-person shooter, you have a whole weekend to do so, which is a pretty hefty amount of time considering the game is releasing relatively soon.

Anyway, here’s a rundown of what’s currently being offered in the beta:

Map: Azhir Cave (Day), Hackney Yard (Day), Gun Runner — Modes: Team Deathmatch, Demolition, Domination

Azhir Cave (Day), Hackney Yard (Day), Gun Runner — Team Deathmatch, Demolition, Domination Map: 10v10 Grazna Raid — Modes: HQ and Domination

10v10 Grazna Raid — HQ and Domination Featured Playlists: Cyber Attack + 2v2 Gunfight (King, Stack, Pine)

It’s also worth pointing out for players who have dipped their toes in the previous betas on PS4, the level cap is level 20 and a mini map is now in the game, however, there’s no option to display enemy fire with it.

As alluded to, the beta supports cross-play, meaning you can play with opponents and friends from other systems. However, it’s worth noting matchmaking works based on the input device. In other words, if you’re on a controller, you won’t be matched up with people using a keyboard and mouse.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches worldwide on October 28. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated first-person shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.