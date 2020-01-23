Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Bug Resets Stats, Infinity Ward Responds

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s latest update released this week introduced some new features to the game such as more custom classes and a new crossbow weapon. However, it seems it also brought on a bug that’s been causing some players to have their stats reset along with the custom classes themselves being reset as well. Infinity Ward is currently working on a solution to the bug with the stats, though it hasn’t yet shared a timeframe for when it’ll be released.

The issue with custom classes is a relatively tame one. Infinity Ward delivered on the idea of having more custom class slots in this week’s update when it added several new slots, though some players found that they’d have to remake their classes after creating them.

“Part of today’s update included additional loadout slots,” Infinity Ward said. “If you created classes in these slots, you’ll see that they have been reset back to default. This will only happen one time. If you didn’t create any additional classes in those slots, you won’t notice anything. This also fixes an issue where clicking on these slots could kick some players back to the multiplayer screen.”

We’re still looking into this issue and appreciate your patience. If you are presented with this prompt, please do NOT select any option and hard close your application. We’ll provide another update when we have more information. Thank you again for your patience. https://t.co/PdZj4UlAm6 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 22, 2020

But the more frustrating issue of the two addressed in Infinity Ward’s update on the matter is the one that presented players with an error prompt that talked of errors related to data and stat resets. Players were advised on social media not to press either “Yes” or “No” when asked to reset stats to continue, but for those who agreed to the prompt, you lost some stats.

Infinity Ward addressed the problem with the explanations below.

Error Prompt

If you were presented with the error prompt and did not click “Yes” and closed the game, your stats are still intact. Feel free to play as usual.

If you did click “Yes” – you most likely noticed your stats in the combat record, leaderboards, custom classes, and Operators were reset. Nothing related to your progression was lost, so your rank, XP, Battle Pass progression, weapon progression, unlocks, purchases, etc., are all still intact.

Stats are still being tracked, though players may still lose some of their stats even when the issue has been resolved.

“We’re actively working on a fix for this, but do not have one to deploy tonight,” the notes said. “You are still able to play the game as usual and your progression will still track, but please be aware that once we do have a fix, we may have to roll back your stats to the state they were in prior to today’s update.”