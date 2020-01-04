Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Players Get a Double Weapon XP Weekend

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players who are going into the weekend ready to play some of the game’s newest content have a double experience weekend waiting for them. It’s not the double experience weekend for player levels like players typically see and is instead only for players’ weapons. Activision shared news of the double experience weekend on Twitter on Friday to say that the recurring event was live then and would be throughout the next few days.

An end date for the double weapon experience weekend wasn’t shared in the tweet below, though an in-game notification about the event may tell players when it ends once they get into the game. If past weekends are any indication, expect it to last till Sunday, but it might also last till Monday since many studios have started extending their weekend a bit longer to accommodate more players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kick off this weekend with Double Weapon XP, now live in #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/T5pgXCFARo — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 3, 2020

Amid some cheers about having double the weapon experience for a short while, there was one sentiment that showed up often: Modern Warfare players sure would love to get this double weapon experience in a Shipment playlist. It’s been just a few days now since Infinity Ward took out the “Shoot the Ship” playlist which consisted entirely of games played on Shoot House and Shipment, and players haven’t let the studio forget it yet. The playlist was replaced by Shoot House 24/7 that keeps games on Shoot House, but players would have preferred Shipment be the one that stayed if possible. Those players have been pitching the idea of a Shipment 24/7 playlist since the change happened, and it looks like that’s not going to be letting up.

And shipment 24/7???? — Liam Moulden (@lancer19) January 3, 2020

LETS GO! Please bring shipment back too @InfinityWard — Censor (@Censor) January 3, 2020

How about shipment 24/7 as well — Rosy (@Rosy_Clips) January 3, 2020

Shipment also had some pretty questionable spawns at times, so if they playlist was back again now, players would be racking up some serious weapon experience this weekend if they got themselves in the right spot.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s double weapon experience weekend is now live, so hope in to get twice the experience for your weapons regardless of what playlist you choose to play in.