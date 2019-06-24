Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Gameplay Will Be Revealed Soon

Last month, Infinity Ward and Activision finally revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, this year’s installment coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25 as a soft reboot of 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. That said, while Infinity Ward has been out and about talking about the game’s campaign and how it won’t hold back any punches in its gritty recreation of what modern warfare looks and feels like, we haven’t seen any multiplayer gameplay. In fact, we haven’t seen any gameplay footage at all. However, it looks like that will change soon.

Infinity Ward’s art director, Joel Emslie, has teased that fans will soon be shown gameplay, noting a gameplay reveal is “almost there.” As you will know, press have already seen the game in action, courtesy of some private demos, but the public has yet to see whether Infinity Ward can recapture the magic of the most beloved and important entry in the Call of Duty series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s also unclear if the gameplay reveal will also be accompanied by the multiplayer reveal, but you’d think it would. Further, hopefully we get to see the game’s co-op mode, which is bringing back Spec-ops.

Unfortunately, a specific date hasn’t been divulged or even hinted at. That said, the game is poised to release in October, so, really it has to be pretty soon, especially if Activision wants to get those pre-order numbers up.

Speaking of pre-orders, last week it was revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — despite having a minor presence at the show — was the most pre-ordered game of E3, beating out Pokemon Sword and Shield, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Cyberpunk 2077 in the process.

Meanwhile, in other recent and related news, Infinity Ward has revealed that crossplay across all platforms is already up and running in the studio, meaning it will be ready for launch. It also got out and denied reports and claims that it’s censoring some of the harsher bits of the campaign due to recent feedback.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.