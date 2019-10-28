How to Access Split Screen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, fans can once again dive into the epic multiplayer mayhem, competing for the honor of being showcased on the Killcam, as well as immerse themselves into the engaging single player campaign that is already earning a lot of buzz on social media. And this entry of the game is earning praise because it’s encouraging couch co-op play with the inclusion of a split screen mode — but you might be wondering how exactly to access it.

Luckily, we’re here to show you exactly what you need to do to enjoy Infinity Ward‘s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer mode from the comfort of your own home. While the process is simple, there is one major setback.

First of all, in order to enjoy the campaign with a local friend, all you need is a second controller that’s powered up. There will be an onscreen prompt to activate the second player, which is easy enough until you come across a sign-in screen.

Activision wants all secondary players to sign in with an account on their proprietary service. Unfortunately, this isn’t an optional quality of the game, so even if you have some friends who aren’t deep into the Call of Duty scene and want to try it out, you’ll still have to deal with an Activision account for your guests. So it might be helpful to have a secondary account already set up on a lesser used email address in order to streamline the process.

After that’s all taken care of, couch co-op for the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a piece of cake. All you have to worry about from that point on is making sure your buddy is a capable CoD player.

It should also be stated that you won’t be able to play online in split screen mode, so don’t expect to take your pal into the trenches if they’re not using their own system.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.