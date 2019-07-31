Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Confirms Big Multiplayer Feature

Ahead of tomorrow’s big multiplayer reveal, Infinity Ward and Activision have confirmed a multiplayer feature Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players can look forward to when the shooter hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC this October. More specifically, while confirming there will be multiple brand-new maps, Infinity Ward also confirmed that some will come with day and night-time variants, which has been a divisive feature in the past. Of course, this puts a big emphasis on nightvision goggles and thermal tech, which is exactly why some players aren’t a big fan of night-time variant maps.

“Be here to witness as livestreamers challenge (as well as team up with) each other across multiple game modes,” reads a snippet from an official press release. “This spectacle will include epic firefights using a wide variety of Operators, Loadouts, Killstreaks, and Field Upgrades across a number of brand-new maps, some with day and night-time variants. Expect bragging rights, hurt feelings, explosive and adrenaline-soaked match-ups, and insanely competitive combat!”

Meanwhile, at the moment, there’s been no word whether there will be variant weather options or dynamic weather. This is again another divisive feature, but there’s certainly some demand for it. If there is, we should find out about it tomorrow.

Again, tomorrow will be dominated by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare headlines and multiplayer footage. And there’s a good chance we’ll find out about everything we need to know about the multiplayer then, including how some of these night-time variant maps will look.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches worldwide later this year on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming first-person shooter, be sure to take a minute and take a gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Infinity Ward has revealed the game’s first three killstreaks, one of which is causing a lot of controversy.