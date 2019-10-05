Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Launch Multiplayer Maps Leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this month, yet we still don’t have a confirmed list of multiplayer maps that will be available at launch. Unfortunately, we still don’t have official word on what maps will be available at launch. However, we may know what the game will come packing at launch, map wise, thanks to a new leak. Said leak comes way of YouTuber TheGamingRevolution, who has, mostly, been a very reliable source when it comes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leaks.

According to the YouTuber, there will be three maps for Ground War, seven for Gunfight, and 10 traditional multiplayer maps. So, across all three modes, there will be 20 maps in the game at launch, which is a decent number, but isn’t as big as some previous rumors suggested it would be. Nonetheless, below you can peep a breakdown of all the maps that are allegedly in the game, organized by the aforementioned three categories.

Traditional Multiplayer Maps:

Aniyah Palace

Cave

Cave (Night)

Deadzone

Euphrates Bridge

Hackney Yard

Hackney Yard (Night)

Granza Raid

Gun Runner

Gun Runner (Night)

Piccadilly

Petrograd

Spear

Spear (Night)

Ground War Maps:

Downtown Donetsk

Farms

Karst River Quarry

Gunfight Maps:

Docks

Hill

King

King (Night)

Pine

Showers

Speedball

Stack

Of course, all of this map list should be taken with a grain of salt, like any unofficial information. As mentioned above, the source here has been pretty reliable in the past, but only official information is worth taking to the bank. And unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Activision is going to give us official information on the maps in the game until launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it releases in a few weeks on October 25. It will cost $60, and be available in a variety of editions.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the highly anticipated shooter, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How does this map list look?