Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Mode Gunfight Revealed

Infinity Ward recently disclosed that they would be revealing a new multiplayer mode that is to be part of this year’s Call of Duty installment, bringing in the help of some big names in the community to show it off. Luckily, the wait wasn’t long as they have officially revealed Gunfight, a fast-paced 2v2 mode that players will certainly have a blast playing. During a livestream event earlier today, the devs showed off Gunfight by bringing four well known CoD players to the studios to stream their gameplay as they faced off against each other, and the new mode is intense.

The basics of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight are fairly simple: two teams of two set out in custom-made maps that are the smallest featured in Call of Duty multiplayer with the exact same loadout in an attempt to eliminate one another. Loadouts change every two rounds to keep things interesting and the first team to claim victory in six rounds wins. Here is a small sample of what to expect from TeeP.

MW DEAGLE ACTION pic.twitter.com/gzAANDPgBO — OpTic TeeP (@TylerTeeP) July 11, 2019

Each round in Gunfight is only 40 seconds long, with Overtime setting in should time expire. Once this happens, a flag spawns if at least one player on each team is alive. Overtime lasts for 10 seconds, giving each team a little extra time to win by either capturing the flag or eliminating the other team. Should Overtime expire without either team winning, the duo that has the higher health wins, and in the event that the health is the same, the round results in a draw. Needless to say, this is going to be a rather quick mode for those looking to get in on some fast-paced action.

Here’s more on what to expect, courtesy of Activision’s website: