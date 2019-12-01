Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Confirms 1v1 and 3v3 Gunfight Modes Are Coming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare might have hit on a particularly popular mode with Gunfight, but that doesn’t mean that the developers are simply resting on their collective laurels. Rather than mess with what works, it sounds like they are going to simply change some of the variables around to create entirely new opportunities for folks to show off their skills.

Joe Cecot, co-design director of multiplayer at Infinity Ward, recently revealed that the latest and greatest Call of Duty video game will receive additional 1v1 and 3v3 Gunfight modes “at some point” in the future. At current, the mode is 2v2, pitting two teams of two against each other.

Gunfight, if you’re not familiar, is a mode that basically pits two teams against each other with random guns and equipments over the course of multiple rounds with some random equipment randomizing once again every couple rounds. It’s rather popular, so the news that even more versions of this are coming should be welcome news.

At some point, also 1v1! — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) November 30, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Call of Duty video game right here.