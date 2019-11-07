Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Is Adding New Maps and Another Game Mode

Infinity Ward and Activision are making good on their promise to continually add content to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by adding the Hardpoint mode along with two additional maps. Hardpoint will be the first of possibly several game modes making a post-launch return from past games while the two new maps that are being added are totally unique to Modern Warfare and haven’t been seen before. All of this content is scheduled to release across each platform starting on November 8th.

An announcement shared through the official Call of Duty Twitter account confirmed the arrival of the maps and game mode that’ll arrive on Friday. The two new maps are called Shoot House and Krovnik Farmland and will appeal to those who’ve been frequenting the game’s multiplayer modes. Shoot House will be a general multiplayer map while Krovnik Farmland is a Ground War map.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Free Maps and Hardpoint coming to #ModernWarfare. ✅ New Multiplayer Map – Shoot House

✅ New Ground War Map – Krovnik Farmland

✅ Hardpoint Free for all players, available Friday 11/8. pic.twitter.com/cxhz3Svr4S — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 7, 2019

Part of the promise of this ongoing stream of content was that the things added to the game would be free, and that includes these new maps and the game mode.

Hardpoint is a game mode that Call of Duty players may be happy to see return if they were fond of it in previous games. It functions similarly to Headquarters in the sense that there’s a neutral objective somewhere on the map that players have to take control of if they want to earn their team points. The objective rotates around the map to be found at different positions just like it does in Headquarters, but a key difference between the two modes is that respawns are always on in Hardpoint regardless of who has control of the objective.

Seeing new maps already added to Modern Warfare is a welcome sight for anyone who’s been playing from the start, especially those who’ve been sticking to Ground War. Our review for the game praised its multiplayer’s slow-and-steady style while also pointing out how quickly maps can become stale.

“While many Call of Duty players begin clamoring for new maps before the majority of the community even learns the nooks and crannies of the existing ones, Modern Warfare probably does need a refresher of current maps or an injection of new ones within the next month or so,” an excerpt from our review said. “There’s no shame in leaving the lobby if ‘Piccadilly’ shows up as the next map, and if you’re playing Ground War in the ‘Tavorsk District’ map, you’ll need a third eye on the sky at all times to make sure you don’t get sniped by a scope glinting in the heavens.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will get its new maps and Hardpoint on November 8th.