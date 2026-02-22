A new Xbox game on PS5 is enhanced for PS5 Pro at launch. This continues Xbox’s excellent support of the console, which has been better than Sony’s support of its own console. To this end, Sony recently released a new PS5 exclusive that is not PS5 Pro-enhanced. And this is not the first time it has done this. What the justification for this is, we may never know, but the majority of Xbox games coming to PS5 have been PS5 Pro-enhanced at launch, something Xbox does not have to do. In fact, there’s not much incentive for Xbox to support its competitor’s premium console, yet it is.

Last year, on February 18, one of the best RPG studios in the business, Xbox’s Obsidian Entertainment, released Avowed, a brand-new fantasy RPG. It was not Obsidian’s best work to date, as evidenced by its Metacritic range of 77 to 81. That said, it still ranked among the better RPGs of last year, though out of the discussion for best RPG of 2025. When it was released, it was limited to PC and Xbox Series X, but a year later, it is now on PS5. And it is earning positive reviews from PS5 users, as can be seen on the PlayStation Store, where it has a 4.65 rating out of 5 after more than 1,000 user reviews.

PS5 Pro Support Confirmed, But Details Missing

While the PlayStation Store confirms that Avowed is PS5 Pro-enhanced, there aren’t any details on what exactly is different between it and the base version of the PS5. Those who have played Avowed will know that technically, it is pretty underwhelming. It doesn’t exactly run great on console, so the extra power of the PS5 Pro could be leveraged in a meaningful way.

Those interested in checking out Avowed on PS5 or PS5 Pro will need to fork over the full $49.99 asking price. This price will certainly be discounted as the year progresses, but right now, paying full price is the only way to play the game because it is not available via PS Plus. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Store listing for the game does not make note of any special DualSense support, unlike its mention of PS5 Pro support.

