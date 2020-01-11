Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Confirms Highly Requested Feature Is Coming This Month

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launched last October via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Upon release, the brand power of Modern Warfare and the marketing of “gritty” and “realistic” was enough to send copies flying off the shelf at record-breaking pace. Meanwhile, the game’s meaty slab of content was enough to keep players satiated. However, months later, players are now not only looking for more new content, but are starting to demand new features and the return of missing ones. One example of this is additional create-a-class slots, something Infinity Ward previously confirmed it was working on. However, at the time, the developer couldn’t provide any release information on the feature, but recently that changed.

Earlier this week, Infinity Ward narrowed the release window of the feature to this month. In other words, barring any delay, more create-a-class slots will be added into the game before February rolls around. Unfortunately, for now, Infinity Ward isn’t narrowing down the release window any further. Meaning, the feature could drop tomorrow or it could drop on the last day of January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Should launch in January. Don’t have an exact date 🙂 — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) January 4, 2020

As for why it’s taking so long, well, it turns out it’s not as simple as people think. According to the studio’s art director, the team is making sure to test it properly, because if it doesn’t, it could cause major issues and bugs.

“You and everyone else that has commented on this are right,” said the developer over on Reddit. “Its in mainline back at the studio and we’ve been tinkering with it. Im not sure which update its in but I think its next. Believe it or not it can cause horrible bugs if not tested properly. Im not certain about all this so don’t get fired up on me if Im wrong. Since I’ve commented here Ill stick with the issue at the studio.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on the best-selling first-person shooter, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our past and recent coverage of the 2019 title by clicking right here.