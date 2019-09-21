Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Seemingly Confirms Another Big Series First Feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is making progress for the series by being the first game in the franchise to include cross-play, but that’s not the only series first feature the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game is packing. To supplement cross-play, the new installment in the first-person shooter series will also have cross-progression, allowing players to transfer user stats and progression between different platforms, which is increasingly a staple feature for cross-play, but far from a guarantee. What this means is that your progress made on PS4 would carry over to Xbox One if you chose to jump ships and play the game over there.

At the moment of publishing, Activision and Infinity Ward haven’t come out and outright confirmed and detailed the feature, but the game’s betas have done that for them. Players who have played the beta, and have their various platform accounts linked to the same COD account, have been reporting that their progression has been carrying over to other platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As alluded to, this is increasingly common for games that support cross-play, however, there’s plenty of games with cross-play that don’t support cross-progression. In other words, while we knew cross-play was coming to the game, cross-progression was still very much up in the air.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release worldwide later this year on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official or unofficial word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming first-person shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, it looks like a popular MW2 map is going to make a return.

“The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up.”