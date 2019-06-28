Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Developer: "We’re Making The Game We Want To Make"

✖

Last week, former Call of Duty developer and Sledgehamer Games' boss, Michael Condrey, claimed Activision is pushing Infinity Ward to make Call of Duty: Modern Warfare more controversial and dark to get headlines. Infinity Ward has since responded to this claim, suggesting it's untrue, or at least exaggerated. Taking to Twitter, the official Infinity Ward account claimed it's making the game it wants to make, and as a consequence, not the game Activision wants to make.

To be very clear, we’re making the exact game we want to make, and we can’t wait until October 25th. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 26, 2019

This tweet also addresses the concerns that Infinity Ward has been censoring and toning down some of the game's more controversial content after feedback from E3, a claim developers on the team have shot down at every corner, saying the studio is making changes, but not in the name of censorship, just normal development refinement.

As you may know, the "not holding back any punches" marketing of the game has been doing really well for Infinity Ward and Activision, and thus it should come as no surprise that fans were happy to hear that Actvision isn't have a large influence on the game.

Good, take you time — Ink_TX (@ink_tx) June 26, 2019

That is all we wanted to hear. Thank you. — DRV AKA Seth. The Xbox for Logic Guy. (@DRV301) June 26, 2019

PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE Don't cut out gameplay for being "too violent". I'd rather shoot off Zakhaevs arm off with a .50 BMG again than get some ludicrous MP fortnite type dances pic.twitter.com/bGFNiParW2 — Andres (IridescentJaguar) (@AllstateAndres) June 26, 2019

PLEASE DO NOT LET ACTIVISION DESTROY THIS GAME. PLEASE — R0sers (@R0sers2) June 26, 2019

There's a lot of excitement for this year's Call of Duty, more than previous years, and that's despite the fact that Inifnity Ward hasn't even revealed gameplay, which it has teased will be revealed soon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will release worldwide on October 25. It will cost $60. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming soft reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.