Alan Wake & Resident Evil Fans Need To Try This Survival Horror Game In 2026

For some players, survival horror works as a genre due to its blend of intense action and haunting atmosphere, creating a Lovecraftian experience with plenty of psychological tension. The Alan Wake and Resident Evil series use their environments, and the investigation of them, to build that feeling while restricting resources to make encounters twice as terrifying. For fans of those experiences, an upcoming sequel combines the mechanics of several classics together for a fresh take on the genre.

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Some of the best survival horror games ever made had an isometric angle to them, or a way where players could explore their worlds with a degree of freedom. Whether its the original Resident Evil‘s mansion or the town of Silent Hill in Silent Hill 2, the setting of a horror title matters as much as the story being told. Being able to explore and uncover the secrets of an interesting area can make the horror behind it far more engaging for players.

The Sinking City 2 Combines Resident Evil Survival Horror With Gripping Detective Story Telling

Courtesy of Frogwares

Developed by studio Frogwares, The Sinking City 2 is a follow-up to the Lovecraftian survival horror where players investigated a partially submerged town to solve a supernatural mystery. The sequel is somewhat similar, with players now traveling through the submerged map of Arkham, a much larger space than the original game provided. As protagonist Calvin Rafferty, players will try to find their missing wife Raye amidst the watery buildings, streets, and drenched urban society that remains eerily quiet after such a devastating event.

The instantly distinct atmosphere of this game is immediately gripping, enticing players to search every building or rubble-filled alley for answers. Unlike a pure action horror experience, this game is more focused on using Calvin’s detective skills to find clues around Arkham related to his goal. Although you will fight terrifying monsters as you explore, the Lovecraft vibes are in tune with the eldritch landscapes you dive into, mixing occultism into the practical information you’re looking for. Although you have an arsenal of firearms to fend off monsters of Cthulhu mythos, detective work will be your bread and butter.

The innovations to survival horror from Resident Evil are on full display in this game too, especially in relation to resource management. Limited inventory slots are combined with environmental puzzles to craft your adventure, albeit with some unique spins on that formula. New abilities you unlock encourage backtracking to old areas, opening up new paths similar to a Metroidvania. With plenty of hidden secrets and treasures to find, The Sinking City 2 is an expansive survival horror playground perfect for fans of Lovecraft’s works.

Lovecraft Themes Draw Comparisons To Other Psychological Horror Titles

Courtesy of Frogwares

The attention to the Cthulhu side of Lovecraft’s work is apparent in The Sinking City 2, if the premise wasn’t already a clear indicator. Players can fight a number of horrifying creatures as they explore the submerged labyrinths of Arkham, including Deep Ones, Mi-gos, and zealots who will make you question your own sanity. The psychological horror of this title is akin to games like Amnesia: The Dark Descent or Silent Hill, where the horrors are equally thematic and real.

The set pieces of The Sinking City 2 are claustrophobic at times, with the depths of nearby water making you constantly question what could jump out and attack from the waves. The enemy variety of this game is incredibly compelling, with some foes influencing how others appear. This tests your dedication of resources, forcing you to analyze an enemy’s special weaknesses and strengths compared to other monsters you face. However, the more questions you answer, the more that seem to pop up as you progress.

Gear Upgrades & Interconnected Maps Keep The Scares Fresh Amidst A Growing Mystery

Courtesy of Frogwares

Part of the enjoyment from exploring The Sinking City 2‘s world is how connected every area is to one another. Solving a puzzle to reach one area will open up a zone with multiple layers or locations, with some attaching to old places you visited. Similar to how the first Dark Souls made its map connections seamless, this title does a great job at defying expectations on where one location will lead. The strangeness and asymmetric nature of this game is fully intentional, meant to evoke the liminal feeling of Lovecraft’s writing come to life.

One of the biggest criticisms of this series’ last game is somewhat corrected here too, with expanded gameplay compared to what came before. Players now have a greater wealth of survival horror options, such as weapon upgrades and gear improvements as you progress. The first title’s emphasis on pure investigation made some parts of the experience stale after some time, but the sequel seems to strike a good balance of survival and puzzle mechanics. In many ways, The Sinking City 2 has a lot of similarities to games like Resident Evil Requiem, adopting “modern” horror tropes to build something different.

The previews for this game so far show an experience that blends popular survival horror systems with an investigative, Lovecraftian puzzle-crafting that breaks the mold of the genre in several ways. Much like how Alan Wake 2 defies many expectations that come with survival horror, The Sinking City 2 could be an instant classic for fans looking for an authentic adventure into Lovecraft-inspired terror.

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