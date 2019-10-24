Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveals Biggest Map in Series History

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC features the biggest map in Call of Duty history: Tavorsk District, which is said to be a 1:1 of a downtown city, and which is playable in the game’s Ground War mode. In other words, it’s a map that feels almost like it’s out of Battlefield that’s how big it is. In fact, it has buildings that are not one, or two, but 18 stories high. And yes you can get to the roof of these buildings.

Word of the map — which is brand-new — comes way of Charlie Intel, who shared a screenshot of the map from a birds eye view. And it’s absolutely massive, especially compared to the type of map sizes you traditionally see in Call of Duty.

This is Tavorsk District. The largest Call of Duty Multiplayer Map yet, built for Ground War in Modern Warfare. It has buildings that are 18 stories high, and yes, you can get to the roof. https://t.co/4DefvXya0r pic.twitter.com/bjYJaWQbZ2 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) October 24, 2019

As mentioned above, the map is for the game’s Ground War mode, which way back in the day emerged on the scene as a April Fool’s day joke. At the time, it was a playlist for 12-18 players, and has appeared in every game since Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. For this years game, the player count has notably been increased, allowing for 10v10, 20v20, and even 32v32 matches on larger maps, such as this one.

As you may know, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available in most parts of the world at this point, bar North and South America, but that should start changing in a few hours. That said, Infinity Ward has announced it’s already making some considerable changes based off the player feedback it’s already gotten.

We’re deploying an update that removes all night maps from rotation. We’ll add them back in as a separate playlist at a later time. We’re also removing the minimap from all hardcore modes. #ModernWarfare — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 24, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available worldwide on October 25 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the first-person shooter by clicking right here.

