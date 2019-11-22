Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Features Highly Requested Gameplay Changes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC last month, and it quickly became the fastest-selling entry in quite some time. That said, that doesn’t mean it’s been the smoothest launch for Infinity Ward. There’s been a lot of criticism launched its way and at the game, most of which has taken aim at the latter’s multiplayer, which had some issues at launch, and still does, at least according to a vocal set of fans. As a result, Infinity Ward has been banging out updates for the game, and it looks like another one is about to drop imminently with some highly requested changes and tweaks.

More specifically, taking to Twitter, senior communications manager at Infinity Ward, Ashton Williams, revealed to fans that an update is dropping soon, and in this update there will be a multitude of fixes, such as a solution to the SnD mounting glitch. Meanwhile, thermals will once again be able to see through smoke like they could in the game’s beta.

Sharing the love with CDL: We have some fixes going into our next update that give an option to disable the spawn camera in private match, thermals can now see through smoke, and we fixed the SnD mounting glitch. (The last two are global changes). More to come! — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) November 21, 2019

Unfortunately, there’s no word when this update will arrive, but it should be very soon. In fact, it most likely will drop sometime tomorrow. However, for now, all we can do is wait and hope this update will be worth the wait. At the very least, the more competitive scene will be happy to hear thermals can see through smoke, thoughgamers who like the sense of realism will likely be disappointed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, but there has been word of a massive 200 player battle royale mode. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.