Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveal Date Revealed

Yesterday, numerous reports surfaced revealing that this year’s Call of Duty is not Modern Warfare 4 like everyone thought it was. Rather, it’s simply called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This news was followed by word that the game will be a “soft reboot” of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, hence the name. And lastly, details about the game began to trickle in. According to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier the soft reboot will be based in troubling and realistic emotions inspired by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s controversial “No Russian” level. In other words, it will be gritty and not hold back any punches.

Since then, we’ve learned from a source close to the game’s development that the game will be revealed this coming Thursday, which is May 30 (a date other outlets are also reporting, including Eurogamer). And this lines-up with what we’ve heard about the game in the past. Previous reports and leaks have suggested this year’s installment would be revealed towards the end of May, and the second to last day of the month certainly fits that bill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Officially, Activision has promised a reveal would come before the end of June. And given that it was always unlikely the game would be revealed after E3, means that late May or early June was always going to be the likely spot the game’s reveal ended up.

As for what we can expect from the reveal, no details were shared with us. That said, it’s probably going to be in-line with previous Call of Duty reveals, which tend to be meaty on both media and information.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is presumably going to release sometime this October or November. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for news on all things Call of Duty, then click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare?