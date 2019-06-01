Unlike Infinite Warfare, The Internet Likes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Reveal Trailer

Yesterday, Infinity Ward and Activision finally pulled back the curtain on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, this year’s Call of Duty coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25. And as its name somewhat alludes to, it’s a soft reboot of 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the most beloved game in the Call of Duty series and one of the most important shooters of all-time. As a reboot, it features a brand-new story, but is bringing back characters for the 2007 title players will remember, such as Captain Price and John “Soap” McTavish. And it looks pretty good. Further, the details around the edges and the messaging of the game sounds good.

Thus, perhaps it should come as no surprise that the Internet is actually liking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. What’s my proof? The reveal trailer on YouTube has 336,000 likes and only 10,000 dislikes at the moment of publishing. That’s pretty impressive, especially for Call of Duty in 2019. And nobody knows that more than Infinity Ward, because the last time Infinity Ward revealed a Call of Duty — which was Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016 — it became one of the most disliked videos on YouTube ever. At the moment of publishing, it has 600,000 likes and 3.8 million dislikes. Call of Duty fans aren’t easy to please, but it seems Infinity Ward is doing a pretty good job so far. In fact, COD: MW’s like to dislike ratio is better than many recent Call of Duty reveal trailers, including: Black Ops 4, Ghosts, and World War 2. Heck, it’s even better than Black Ops 2.

That all said, it will be interesting to see how Infinity Ward does at the next big reveal: the game’s multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare so far?