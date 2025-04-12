New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 12th

It’s finally the weekend, the perfect time to relax and catch up with family, friends, or your favorite show (we aren’t judging). Having time on your hands is always a plus because you can take a few minutes to log in those streaks on The New York Times app. Whether you start with Connections, Strands, or Wordle, the choice is entirely up to you. Considering yesterday’s Wordle puzzle, we didn’t hit too bad of a hurdle. For today, April 12th, the NYT Wordle puzzle is slightly challenging. If you are looking for tips, hints, or the solution for today’s puzzle, you’ve come to the right place.

The New York Times app has provided players with this global phenomenon since 2021, with Wordle racking over 2,000 words. The difficulty level changes daily, so there’s no shortage of challenges. Wordle is a guessing puzzle game where players get up to six opportunities to solve a five-letter word. Players will get feedback with gray, yellow, and green blocks, indicating where and which letters belong in the final five-letter word.

My starting word for today is "stung" since I looked forward to seeing Phoebe Waller-Bridge's take on the adventures of Lara Croft. For this starter, there are three yellow blocks.

This starter word is the bees’ knees.

The word “stung” has three yellow blocks with S, U, and N. Having three out of the five final letters is a great start. While the placement of these letters isn’t known, we can assume that U is the central point within the word, which means that the types of words to look for should be ones where U is in the second or third spot. For anyone needing another hint, find a word starting with N. If you want to figure out the final answer for today’s Wordle, look below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 12th is “Nurse.” The final word doesn’t have many outliers, which makes this one a tinge easier than we assumed. Whether you are nursing a headache or not this weekend, you can always count on ComicBook to provide you the medicine you need with daily Wordle puzzle pieces. Make healthy choices, players.