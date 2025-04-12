New York Times Connections Answers for April 12th

Is today’s Connections making you go stir-crazy? Look no further, as we at ComicBook have all of the correct answers and categories, alongside a few hints and tips, for today, April 12th’s Connections from The New York Times. The popular category-based gameplay Connections provides has proven to be quite challenging compared to Strands and Wordle. For today’s puzzle, it may appear quite daunting at first given the words, but it’s not as bad as it looks. Still, we have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

The basis of The New York Times’ Connections is simple: you are given 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from greetings in different languages or flower parts to 2010s horror films or superhero names without the first word. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some pretty short words to work with.

With today’s Connections, the many short words can be quite intimidating, especially since some feel out of place. Something to keep in mind for puzzles like today’s is that many of the words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Sin, Sec, Sun, Tan, Flash, Bots, Fall, Came, Bit, Buck, Ken, Stray, Net, Jiff, Err, and Spur.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Needs to be quick

Green: There are no correct answers here

Blue: Shaq and LeBron are here

Purple: Beginning of countries, literally

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Short Period of Time

Green: Do Wrong

Blue: N.B.A Player

Purple: Starts of African Countries

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 12th:

Yellow: Bit, Flash, Jiff, Sec

Green: Err, Fall, Sin, Stray

Blue: Buck, Net, Spur, Sun

Purple: Bots, Came, Ken, Tan

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today?