Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Extends Season One

Activision and Infinity Ward are extending the first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with more content coming in the next few weeks until the season concludes in February. Season One will now end on February 11th, the game’s developer announced, so players have a while longer to finish ranking up and collecting what the first season has to offer before the transition. Double XP and other incentives were teased in the same announcement, though it’s unclear if these bonuses will last for the entire extension or just temporarily.

An announcement from Infinity Ward was shared on social media and on the developer’s site to confirm the news of what it called a “one-time extension of Season One.” This means that the February 11th end date is probably a firm one, and we might not see future seasons get extended, but those who aren’t done with this season yet can rest easy knowing they’re not going to be cut off this month.

“Over the next few weeks, a host of new items and challenges will arrive, including an in-game Challenge to earn the new Crossbow weapon, more remixed game modes, new playlists, and more in the Store to discover,” Infinity Ward said. “To make room for all that activity, we are making a one-time extension of Season One – it’s now ending on February 11. During that time, there will be 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X Tier Progression to help you finish up your Officer Ranks and Tiers, and get you ready for an exciting Season Two.”

New seasons mean new content, so if you’re already content with what Season One has had to offer, you might be ready for the season to wrap up and the next one to start. Things like the new crossbow challenges and other playlists sound like they’ll provide some interesting developments before we roll into the next season though.

This extension also means that people will have more time to progress through the Officer Ranks before they’re reset. Normal ranks won’t be affected when Season Two begins, but as confirmed previously, Officer Ranks will be reset.

“Your ranking accomplishments showcase your dedication and talents at Modern Warfare, and these milestones are properly memorialized: Any Officer Rank, Officer Challenge Ribbon, or Seasonal Emblem are permanently recorded in the game,” Activision said in a previous Modern Warfare blog post. “Just prior to the start of each new Season, your Officer Rank is reset so everyone starts the following Season on the same playing field.”

Modern Warfare’s Season One is scheduled to end on February 11th. It’s not known if Season Two will start immediately afterwards or if there will be a break between the two.