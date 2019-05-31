Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Has No Season Pass

Yesterday, Infinity Ward finally revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, this year’s Call of Duty coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25 pitched as a soft reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare that features a brand-new story and will offer a dark, harsher, and more realistic take on warfare than previous entries in the series. And this isn’t the only thing the new Call of Duty is doing differently: it is also abandoning its traditional Season Pass, which has been a staple of the series for many years.

“Every design decision has been made with our players in mind,” said Patrick Kelly, Creative Director and co-Studio Head, Infinity Ward. “With the launch of Modern Warfare, we’re taking steps to unite the community. First, we plan for Modern Warfare to be played together across PC and console through cross-play support. Second, we’re eliminating the traditional season pass, so that we can deliver more free maps and content as well as post-launch events to all players. This is just the beginning – there’s much more to come.”

As you can see, with no Season Pass, all maps and content will be free, as well as post-launch events. Plus, there’s more, but Infinity Ward isn’t ready to talk about it. That said, one thing that is returning is that PlayStation 4 players will get access to post-launch content seven days before PC and Xbox One players. You can read more about that here.

Of course, news of no Season Pass begs the question: how will Activision monetize the game post-launch? Presumably, it will simply step up the micortransactions for cosmetic items, but is that enough to make up for the loss from no Season Pass? We’ll see.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.