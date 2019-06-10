Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Confirms Spec Ops Is Coming Back

Today during YouTube Live’s E3 2019 show, Infinity Ward confirmed that Spec Ops is the co-op mode the developer was referring to when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was revealed. Unfortunately, details on the mode aren’t much more plentiful than that. What Infinity Ward did mention is that it’s “Spec Ops like you’ve never seen before,” with new features and systems in play. Further, the campaign will tie into and carry right over into it, with weapons, equipment, and more transferring over.

For those that don’t know: Spec Ops (Special Ops) is a co-op (or single-player) mode that has featured in the two previous Call of Duty: Modern Warfare games. It’s a fan-favorite of many.

The mode features pretty fast-paced missions in the spirit of “Mile High Club” from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Traditionally, missions can be played by yourself, split-screen, or online, though sometimes two players are required. Specifics like this were not divulged by Infinity Ward, but as you would expect, fans are excited to see it back. And that’s largely how fans seem about the game as a whole: excited, which isn’t always the case with a new Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to release on October 25, 2019. At the moment, there’s been no word of any additional ports. A Nintendo Switch port at this point seems very unlikely, but a Stadia port is surely still very much on the table.

“The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up.”