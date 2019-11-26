Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Fixes Boosting Exploits

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players who’ve encountered other players who are boosting in their lobbies will be pleased to hear that the game’s latest update included some fixes for those types of exploits. The update in question was released on Monday and introduced those boosting solutions among other changes, but it didn’t detail what exactly those fixes did, likely to avoid having people work around the fixes to find other boosting methods.

Boosting has been around for what seems like forever in Call of Duty with multiple ways to go about it. The most common method of boosting is to have friends join you in a lobby as your opponents – often in a Free For All match – and kill them over and over until you’ve got the Killstreaks you need to wreak havoc on the rest of the people in your game. The tactic will probably never be removed entirely from a Call of Duty game, but Infinity Ward has at least taken some action against it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the full list of patch notes for the November 25th update below with the boosting solutions found in the “General Fixes” section.

What’s New

Allowing up to 4-player parties in Gun Game

Moving FFA to the Filter menu

Fixing join in progress for FFA to prevent finding late-progress matches

Turning off spawn cameras for Headquarters and Hardpoint

General Fixes

Removed infils for both teams when loading into Piccadilly, Search and Destroy

Fix for a bug where the thermal optic on the PP19 Bizon would appear white while ADS

Fix for the E.O.D. perk not allowing players to hack claymores in FFA

Fix for various boosting and out of bounds exploits

Fix for laser sights becoming misaligned on the P90 and MP5

Special Operations: Minor adjustment to difficulty

Another type of boosting called “reverse boosting” has become popular once again in Modern Warfare, so perhaps it’s this other method that’s been targeted by the latest update. As opposed to amassing easy, planned kills to get your killstreaks, reverse boosting involves doing terrible in a few matches by intentionally losing and killing yourself so that you’re placed in lobbies with players of lower skill levels. For someone who knows their way around a Call of Duty game, this is an easy way to take advantage of newcomers or those beneath your level. It’s an exploit that takes advantage of the game’s matchmaking system and also makes players suspicious of any montages they see since there’s always the chance that it was the result of reverse boosting.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s latest update with the boosting fixes is now live across all platforms.