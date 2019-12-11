Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Released, Here’s What’s New

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s patch notes for the game’s latest update are now out with a bunch of fixes resolving issues where things wouldn’t appear properly in-game among other problems. It didn’t include any balance adjustments for weapons or things like that though, so this update is a lighter one in terms of changes. Players of course had their own lists of requests for things they wanted change, but it looks like they’ll have to wait until a future update to see those if they ever happen.

Patch notes for the update can be found here courtesy of the post shared within the game’s subreddit where the patch notes are always found. You’ll see quite a few changes listed there for problems that you might’ve encountered recently in Modern Warfare.

Within the comments on the patch notes post, players called for changes on specific problems like objective alerts and flag placements in Domination. At the top of players’ lists of requests was the removal of the SBMM system which players have been speaking out about for the past few weeks.

Infinity Ward also updated the playlists in the game recently. You can find that info as well as the actual patch notes in the list of changes below.

Playlist Update! Now Live!

– Gunfight: OSP (replaces Gunfight)

– Infected (replaces Reinforce)

– New Ground War map, Aniyah Palace

Hardcore Additions:

– FFA

– NVG Moshpit

– Shoot House 24/7 #ModernWarfare — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 10, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare December 11th Patch Notes