Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Video Reveals Broken Gun You Should Avoid

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player has made a startling discovery that reveals one gun in the game is terribly broken. Whether this is a design issue or simply a bug, is unclear, but what’s obvious is that PS4, Xbox One, and PC players should avoid using it. More specifically, one player recently discovered that something is wrong the 357 when using Snake Shot. Taking to Reddit, the player noted that they felt like something seemed wrong with the pistol. As a result, they decided to a run a test, and what they found was either a bug or a mistake in design.

Now, it’s unclear if this is an issue for every player or just a bug plaguing some players, however, as you can see in the video below, the 357 with Snake Shot isn’t shooting a consistent spread, making it not only unreliable, but ineffective in its current iteration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, the video shot up the Modern Warfare Reddit page, which is usually enough bait to get an official developer comment, however not this time. At the moment of publishing, Infinity Ward hasn’t commented on the issue, and thus it’s unclear what’s going on.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past,” reads the opening of our review of the game. ” Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with. Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.