Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Video Walks Us Through a New Map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare boasts a bunch of new maps which utilize different features like night vision settings. Some of these maps have already been revealed before in multiplayer previews and Infinity Ward’s own trailers and gameplay demos including the Grazna Raid map. We’ve seen this map before in high-speed gameplay clips where players traversed its setting, and through a new Modern Warfare video, we’ve gotten a better look at this map with help from one of the developer’s multiplayer directors.

Game Informer shared the video below as part of its continued Modern Warfare exclusives for the month of August, a video which features multiplayer design director Geoffrey Smith. Smith started the video off by explaining what Infinity Ward wanted to do differently with the Grazna Raid map by saying many map design recently have fallen into a pattern of symmetry.

“I think a lot of map design recently in CoD has been more symmetrical and may almost make the maps feel like more arena-based shooters,” Smith said. “By going with a Modern Warfare we wanted to kind of keep that realism, and whenever you do symmetrical layouts, it really starts throwing people’s brains off.”

Smith continued to say the team had to “hide those three lanes” that are often seen in Call of Duty maps because people are so quick to pick up and recognize patterns.

Though the map itself is a larger one where players will spend a lot of time outside, it’s got many buildings to dip into and obstacles in the streets to take cover behind. Smith said part of the inspiration for this rubble-filled map came from looking at older games where players could get lost in maps and find favorite spots that the player could frequent. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map was referenced as an example where players would soon figure out that they could climb up the scaffolding and get on top of one of the two main buildings situated on either side of that small map.

Speaking about map designs more broadly, Smith was also asked what the best shooter map of all time was. For Call of Duty, he said it’s probably Nuketown, a map which rewards fast, close-quarters combat. Smith said Shipment was probably a favorite for a while, but for many people, he’d think Nuketown reigns supreme now.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on October 25th.