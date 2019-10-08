Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Seemingly Teases Return of Major Villain

It looks like a major villain from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare games will be back for the soft reboot releasing later this month on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. More specifically, at the end of the new Spec-Ops trailer released today, there’s a tease of a major antagonist that features an enemy shooting a fallen soldier. Unfortunately, that’s all there’s to the tease, but it was enough of a reveal to get fans speculating like wild. However, there seems to be some disagreement on who this. It’s obviously someone fans would know, otherwise you wouldn’t tease it in this manner, but it could be a few different characters.

The most common name being thrown around is Lieutenant General Shepard, however, the weapon in use here, a Desert Eagle, isn’t Shepard’s signature weapon, so it’s not obvious that it’s him. Meanwhile, to a lesser extent, names like Makarov, Al Asad, and Zakhaev are being thrown around, but there’s even less evidence suggesting it’s any of these baddies. In other words, for now, we have nothing but speculation, but it appears a familiar evil face is getting ready to make a return.

This was shown at the end of the new #ModernWarfare Special Ops trailer 👀 pic.twitter.com/j2t3JU7Mwb — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) October 8, 2019

Personally, I’m not convinced it’s Shepard. But I don’t know who else it could be. It’s not Makarov or Al Asad. Maybe it’s Zakhaev? But he’s supposed to only have one arm. However, this is a reboot, and given that this is younger Price means there’s a chance that we are getting a tweaked Zakhaev. I mean, it would make sense given this is a reboot of Modern Warfare. Whatever the case, it seems like Infinity Ward is keeping this surprise in the chamber for when players actually play the game in a couple of weeks.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It is set to release on October 25, and cost $60. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.