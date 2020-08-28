Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Event Now Live with New Challenges and Rewards

✖

A new Call of Duty event is officially underway in Modern Warfare and Warzone with the Games of Summer event live now until September 7th. During this summertime event, players will be able to take on new challenges that can be completed to earn rewards for yourself and points for your country. The end of the event will see one country with the most points to show who did the best at the new challenges.

These challenges are called “Trials” in the Games of Summer event and can be taken on by anyone who owns Modern Warfare or has downloaded the free version of Warzone. Like a Call of Duty Olympics, players can earn different levels of medals for completing the single-player challenges at different levels of proficiency. Different rewards are attached to the various medals, but if you go gold on your first try, you’ll get all the rewards for that Trial right away.

Those rewards include things like vehicle skins, XP tokens, vehicle horns, calling cards, and Legendary weapon blueprints. Five Trials exist during Games of Summer, and if you get gold in all of them, you’ll earn the Legendary Assault Rifle Juliet Blueprint.

The different Trials are outlined below to show what players will be doing.

Call of Duty Games of Summer Trials

Trial One: Gun Course (Starts August 28) on Custom Gun Course Map Make your way through the course as fast as possible while clearing all enemy targets and avoiding civilian casualties.

Trial Two: Price’s Alley (Starts August 29) on Custom Price’s Alley Map Eliminate an endless series of enemy targets while avoiding civilian targets to maintain the combo for as long as possible.

Trial Three: Risky Parkour (Starts August 30) on Livestock Move through each checkpoint and finish the course as quickly as possible. Beware the heavy toxic gas on low ground.

Trial Four: Shooting Range (Starts August 31) on King Locate and shoot all targets in the area as quickly as possible while conserving ammunition.

Trial Five: Marksman Challenge Starts (September 1) on Custom Marksman Challenge Map Engage waves of long-distance targets and beat the clock. Missed shots burn time.



Play free now. The Games of Summer are live in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. 🏅💥 pic.twitter.com/LWEZkc6UC2 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 28, 2020

Completing the challenges over and over will continue to earn your country points, but you won’t get more rewards for each completion. Only one country can have the most points at the end, and while it hasn’t been said yet whether that country’s players will get something or not, it seems likely they’ll get some sort of reward for winning.

Call of Duty’s Games of Summer event is live now until September 7th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.