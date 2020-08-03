Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Developer Teases New Season 5 Gameplay Feature

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone won't arrive until August 5th, but fans might have been given a hint at a feature that could be appearing in the latest update. In an exchange on Twitter, Joe Cecot, Infinity Ward's director of multiplayer, said he loves to "inspect these weapon challenges" after a user asked for season 5 intel. Many are taking this language as a reference to the inspect weapon feature returning to the games. It's impossible to say for certain whether this was a genuine hint, or just some playful phrasing, but readers can judge for themselves by checking out the exchange below!

Nicely done. I love to inspect these weapon challenges! — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) August 2, 2020

The inspect weapon feature has appeared in past Call of Duty games, so it wouldn't be all that surprising to see it added to Modern Warfare and Warzone. In fact, previous rumors have hinted at the feature's return in the next season update, so it seems all but certain it will appear on August 5th! Judging from some of the responses to Cecot's Tweet, it seems that many are open to seeing it come back in the game, as well. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to know for sure!

Infinity Ward has been releasing a number of teases related to season 5 over the last few weeks. It started with streamers and influencers receiving videos teasing trains coming to Warzone, as well as what appears to be some kind of nuclear bomb. On Friday, Activision officially confirmed that this season will see the return of Shadow Company from Modern Warfare 2, as well as three new operators related to the group. Further details about season 5 remain minimal, at this time. All in all, Activision and Infinity Ward have done a really good job building hype, and it seems that Call of Duty fans are quite eager to see what's coming next!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

