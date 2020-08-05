Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 Live, Update 1.24 Patch Notes Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 is live across PC, PS4, and Xbox One alongside update 1.24 and the patch notes for update 1.24. For Season 5, Infinity Ward and Activision have injected some big additions and made some big changes to the game, including to the map, which now features a moving train and an opened Stadium.

Alongside this are a plethora of bug fixes and game improvements, as well as playlist update. It's not the biggest Season yet, but it's certainly a meaty update, which explains the meaty file sizes for the update on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. That said, while the file sizes for the update are big, the game's total size will actually be reduced with the update.

Below, you can check out the full and official patch notes for the update, courtesy of Activision:

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

- Modern Warfare -

Ground War (Adding Verdansk International Airport)

Blueprint Gunfight

Search and Destroy Double Down (12v12)

Face-Off (Livestock)

Oil Rig and Harbor 24/7

- Warzone -

BR Duos

BR Trios

BR Quads

BR Solos Buy Back (previously called BR Solos Stimulus)

Blood Money Quads

Mini Royale Trios (Fast-paced Battle Royale in condensed areas of Verdansk)

GENERAL FIXES:

Added Weapon Inspect!

Fix for an issue where store bundle images could get stuck on the previous bundle image when scrolling on PC

Fixes to prevent screen tearing

Fix for an issue where Price and Gaz occasionally lose their eye models while navigating various menus

Fixed a bug where, when the ‘Headshots Only’ option is set in a custom game, the male Operator hitboxes aren’t functioning properly

Fix for an issue where the default scope on the Rytec AMR cannot be customized

Fix for a bug where Care Packages, Juggernauts, and Emergency Airdrops were not getting properly refunded to the player if getting the ‘Too many vehicles, refunding killstreak’ message in a Custom Game

Stopping Power rounds are now preserved on dropped weapons

Added a brief decay period when transitioning from heavy footsteps (sprint, tactical sprint) to lighter footsteps (walk). This addresses players immediately becoming quiet upon slowing down from fast movements

Fixed a bug where the player’s choice of weapon fire and scope states were not being saved and restored after interacting with the Sentry Gun, Shield Turret, and Care Package

(We’ll have weapon tuning and other weapon adjustments in a future patch. Stay tuned for updates.)

- Modern Warfare -

Fix for invisible collision appearing in Barakett Promenade

Fix for a bug where the 23.0″ RPK Barrel was appearing broken in-game and in the Gunsmith menu

Fix for an exploit where players were able to give themselves unlimited ammo

Fix for an exploit using the Recon Drone and Care Package

The PKM – Bludgeoner will now gather ammo from any other PKM weapon

Fixed an issues where players were hearing the missed hit VO for the Precision Airstrike when right after calling it in

Added a VO line when a player’s High Alert warning is triggered

Fixed an issue where players could receive ‘wallbang’ kills when shooting through players

- Warzone -

New Warzone loot items!

Gulag weapons will now rotate every week between four sets total

Increased effective damage range for all semi-auto DMR and semi-auto Sniper Rifles

Increased effective damage range for the FR 5.56

Fix for a bug where the player’s physics could be controlled by the helicopter while they parachute out

Fix for an issue where players were unable to call in any Air Strikes

Fix for seeing invalid pings on the Heartbeat Sensor

Added new VO lines to warn players of enemy Recon Drones being called in near them (BR only)

Previously, the Most Wanted contract could respawn dead players. Now, it can respawn players in the Gulag in any state

Fix for the ‘Alive in Gas’ challenge timer

- Co-Op Modes (Tac Ops, Classic Special Operations, Survival) -

Team Ping is now enabled in these modes

New Challenges: Playing it Bogart – Defeat enemies in style while supporting your teammates in

these Co-Op Focused Challenges

- Special Operations: Survival -

Added new map, Crash

Fix for exploit involving the Equipment Store

- PC -

Improved stability

VRAM usage is now displayed in 2 separate bars: one for Warzone and the other for multiplayer

Added a keybind for Air Vehicles’ Horn in the Killstreak and Vehicles tab in the Options menu

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

