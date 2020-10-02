Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Celebrate Season 6 With Double XP

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone just recently kicked off Season 6 and already players have the chance to accelerate their seasonal climb in a big way. Infinity Ward and Activision announced this week that a limited-time bonus of not only Double XP but also twice the experience for weapons and for battle pass tiers is now live. The catch is that you’ve only got a few days to take advantage of the bonus, so if you’re planning on playing at all this weekend, you may want to allot some more time for Modern Warfare and Warzone.

The Double XP weekend, for those who want to take part, is live right now in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. It’ll stick around until October 5th which gives you a couple of days to make the most of it before you go back to earning the normal amounts of experience across the different progression paths.

✅ Double XP

✅ Double Weapon XP

✅ Double Tiers All live now through Oct. 5 for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/ofwW9Lo6sa — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 2, 2020

Double XP events like this happen often enough in Modern Warfare and Warzone that this isn’t exceptionally rare, but it’s still worth taking advantage of since there’s no telling when the next one will be around. Events like this often happen at the end of a season to help players close the gap on any rewards they may not have earned yet, but starting out the season with twice the experience isn’t a bad deal either.

Since Season 6 started, we’ve already seen one of the newest additions to Warzone get nerfed. A new killstreak called Foresight was added to Warzone with the release of Season 6, an item that would reveal the remaining circles in a match after players picked it up. It didn’t just reveal a few of them though – it showed every single ring so that players could go ahead and head to the final rings without having to worry about guessing where their next rotation should take them. It still does that since the effect itself hasn’t been nerfed, but it’s at least harder to find now.

We also recently got an update on how many players had been banned from Warzone and Modern Warfare since the game’s launched. The total is quite the number indeed, and it’s only going to go up from here.

Modern Warfare and Warzone’s Double XP event is live now until October 5th.