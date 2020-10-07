Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Will Nerf Two OP Guns

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone will nerf two-overpowered guns in an upcoming update of the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game. More specifically, it's been confirmed that both the AS VAL and SP-R 208 are being tweaked via a patch that's currently in the testing phase and that will release soon pending any unforeseen issues. At the moment of publishing, the word "nerf" isn't explicitly used, but it's commonly known both weapons are highly used in the meta right now, which usually means nerfs aren't that far behind.

Word of the update comes way of Infinity Ward's senior communications manager, Ashton Williams, who unfortunately doesn't provide any additional details. Not only is it unclear how exactly the weapons are being tweaked, but there's no ETA beyond "soon," which is fairly vague and subjective.

"We currently have a patch being tested that has weapon tuning for the AS VAL and SP-R 208," said Williams over on Twitter. "Pending any unforeseen issues, we’ll release it as soon as possible."

We currently have a patch being tested that has weapon tuning for the AS VAL and SP-R 208. Pending any unforeseen issues, we’ll release it as soon as possible. — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) October 7, 2020

As you would expect, some fans are delighted to hear these changes are coming, while others are feeling the opposite. Of course, the argument for the former is that this is good for balance, while the latter contest that these changes will make the game less entertaining, particularly for snipers.

“Don’t fix it I’m finally getting kills and having fun” before these guns came out most of y’all were TRASH.. now y’all having fun because your using a broken weapon — Winston (@Buckeye__Guy) October 7, 2020

Why SP-R 208 I see no problem with the R700 AS VAL is the main issue but one thing is you guys banned 200,000 accounts for cheating and hacking but you guys decide to add a gun where it can shoot through 3 buildings makes sense and also SP-R208 is fine trust me — Pexva #FaZe5 (@xPexva) October 7, 2020

don’t. you. dare. im having so much fun sniping — K A M I L (@kampag00) October 7, 2020

This should have been fixed ASAP. Not a week later. S&D is impossible to play right now. — CTY (@CTiz27) October 7, 2020

No. For once dont nerf a weapon. Why did it take you an entire season nerf the Origin 12 but a gun we are actually having fun with you whip up a patch within a week. — pepe popo (@alexmurray772) October 7, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and soon they will both be available via the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as well.