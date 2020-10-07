Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Will Nerf Two OP Guns

By Tyler Fischer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone will nerf two-overpowered guns in an upcoming update of the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game. More specifically, it's been confirmed that both the AS VAL and SP-R 208 are being tweaked via a patch that's currently in the testing phase and that will release soon pending any unforeseen issues. At the moment of publishing, the word "nerf" isn't explicitly used, but it's commonly known both weapons are highly used in the meta right now, which usually means nerfs aren't that far behind.

Word of the update comes way of Infinity Ward's senior communications manager, Ashton Williams, who unfortunately doesn't provide any additional details. Not only is it unclear how exactly the weapons are being tweaked, but there's no ETA beyond "soon," which is fairly vague and subjective.

"We currently have a patch being tested that has weapon tuning for the AS VAL and SP-R 208," said Williams over on Twitter. "Pending any unforeseen issues, we’ll release it as soon as possible."

As you would expect, some fans are delighted to hear these changes are coming, while others are feeling the opposite. Of course, the argument for the former is that this is good for balance, while the latter contest that these changes will make the game less entertaining, particularly for snipers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and soon they will both be available via the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as well.

