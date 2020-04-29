Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Update Detailed

✖

Today, the latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone has officially released. The update takes up a lot of space, and it requires an extra step to download, but fans should be happy to see all of the new additions coming to the two games. Notably, the update contains some brand-new weapons that have been added to Modern Warfare, as well as some new playlists that should excite fans of both games. Activision has also revealed some details on the new modes that players should expect to see in the game starting next week.

Perhaps the most interesting update for Call of Duty: Warzone is the new Most Wanted contract type. If the player should opt to activate this contract, their location will be shown to every other player on the map until the timer runs out. This does place a big target on the player's back, but there is a trade-off: should the player survive, their whole team will be redeployed. Like other contracts in the game, it's not required, and it comes with a high amount of risk, but the potential pay-off is pretty hard to resist!

For Modern Warfare players, this update is mostly about the weapons. The update is adding a new gun: the MK9 Bruen LMG. Players will also get the chance to customize weapons with the ability to mix and match weapon blueprints. Players can also earn the Obsidian Weapon Camo, but it won't be easy to unlock.

Season 3 gets reloaded. Here's a look at what arrives today in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/NHznAx2cNl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 29, 2020

Over the weekend, players will be able to earn Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Tier XP. Next week's new modes will include Gunfight Knives Only, Demolition, and Gun Game Reloaded. Multiplayer playlists have been updated, and now include Gunfight Blueprints, 3v3 Cranked Gunfight, Reinfected Groundwar, and Shoot the Ship 24/7. Warzone's playlist has also seen an update, and includes Quads, Trios, Solos, and Plunder Trios. All in all, the update should give fans plenty to do over the weekend, and in the coming days.

