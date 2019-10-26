Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Devs Respond to Xbox One X Crashes

Some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players have been encountering problems with the Xbox One version of the game when its played on an Xbox One X. That console should be giving players once of the best versions of the game they can play, but the reality is that some people can’t even play more than a few matches on that console before the game crashes. The problem isn’t happening to everyone, but many people have reported on the problems since the game’s launch. Infinity Ward has since responded to say it’s aware of the problems and is looking into the issue with Microsoft.

A response on the game’s subreddit confirmed that the developers are looking into the issue players have been reporting. Ashton Williams, the senior communications manager for Infinity Ward, said the issue causing the crashes has been identified and that plans to address the problem are in the works.

“We have identified an issue that is affecting some players on Xbox One X,” Williams said in the update. “Players affected are experiencing crashes. We are working with Microsoft to address the issue. We genuinely can’t thank you all enough for providing us with your ongoing feedback this launch, every bit of information helps. Stand by for more updates on this issue soon, and thank you for your patience and your help while we work towards a solution.”

Below are just a few of the anecdotes from players who sounded off about the issue online since the game launched. It’s unclear when exactly the problem will be fixed since Infinity Ward could only offer a “soon” for a timeframe, and there doesn’t seem to be a workaround known at this time.

So…. @CallofDuty is causing my @Xbox One X to crash and completely turn off. Played 4 games and crashed 3 times. Completely unplayable. Hope this gets fixed soon or I will be looking for a refund ASAP. I know there will always be launch issues with games but this is crazy! #COD — BLiTz5 (@Blitz5) October 25, 2019

@ATVIAssist an update for Xbox one X users who’s consoles keep on crash. Kinda suck not been able to play since Thursday night cause game keeps crashing my Xbox. — Mr. B (@CHarL1ExBr0wN) October 26, 2019

Xbox one X Scorpio edition keeps crashing about every other game of modern warfare never had this problem before. It plays fine then the game will freeze the Xbox one light flashes then shuts down. It sucks that my teams has to wait for me after each crash. @CallofDuty — MoodyJupiter9 (@MoodyJupiter9) October 25, 2019

