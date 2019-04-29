The Call of Duty Monkey Bomb Alarm Clock Wakes You Up With a Clang, Clang, BANG

Wake up with a clang, clang, BANG thanks to this Monkey Bomb alarm clock from the Call of Duty series. If you’re unfamiliar, the Monkey Bomb is a secondary grenade made from a cheap cymbal monkey toy that has appeared in several CoD games. It’s particularly useful against zombies that are attracted to the sound of the music. You’ll be able to experience this zombie effect personally around 6am.

The Call of Duty Monkey Bomb Alarm Clock is available to pre-order at Merchoid for $45.99 with free shipping slated for May 27th. It can be powered via USB or three AAA batteries.

In other Call of Duty news, evidence is piling up that Modern Warfare 4 is a go for 2019. Activision should be releasing details soon, so stay tuned.

On a related note, Merchoid is also selling an official Nintendo The Legend of Zelda alarm clock that’s shaped like a Triforce and plays sounds from the legendary 1992 SNES title The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. You can check out the video above to see it in action. The Triforce clock seems like it would be less jarring than a Monkey Bomb wake up call.

If you’re ready for every day to be an adventure, you can pre-order The Legend of Zelda Triforce alarm clock right here for $35.99 with free shipping slated for June.

