Call of Duty: MW3 Season 6 Update Released With Extensive Patch Notes

The Haunting has arrived in MW3.

Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has now gone live. As it does nearly every year in proximity to Halloween, Activision has kicked off "The Haunting", which is the formal name of Season 6. This time around, The Haunting is bringing with it the addition of characters like Michael Myers from Halloween, Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead, and Art the Clown from Terrifier alongside numerous other changes to the core game.

When it comes to new additions for Season 6 of Call of Duty: MW3, Activision has added seven new maps, two new weapons, a handful of additional attachments and aftermarket parts, and a slew of new Operators and events that will go live in the coming weeks. Per usual with seasonal shift updates like this, a mass number of balance changes have also been made to virtually every gun in MW3 along with a couple of smaller tweaks to Zombies.

To see everything that has been altered, you can check out the full patch notes for Season 6 of Call of Duty: MW3 attached below.

Call of Duty: MW3 Season 6 Update Patch Notes

New Maps

Drive Thru (6v6)

Order up some mayhem at Funny's Fried Fun. This original, small-sized map features a moving carousel and close-quarters action for thrilling gameplay!

Mad Cow (6v6, Meat Variant)

The dark side of East Bay Meats surfaces in this unsettling variant of the fan-favorite Meat map.

Arena Shipment (6v6, Shipment Variant)

Showcase your skills in front of a (totally real) crowd in Arena Shipment.

Stay High (6v6, Shipment Variant)

Yo, dawg, we heard you like Get High, so we put Get High in your Shipment so you can Stay High while you grind.

Bit-ment (6v6, Shipment Variant)

Pixels and polygons clash in the retro-inspired Bit-ment.

Ghost Ship (6v6, Shipment Variant)

Darkness and dread fill every corner of the grounds of Ghost Ship.

Sunny Shipment (6v6, Shipment Variant)

Today's forecast calls for clear skies and good vibes in Sunny Shipment.

New Weapons

Kastov LSW (Light Machine Gun, Battle Pass)

With its best-in-class fire rate and Tac Stance accuracy, this LMG was crafted to tear enemies through at short to medium range.

DTIR 30-06 (Battle Rifle, Battle Pass)

Eliminate long-range threats with this slow-firing and hard-hitting battle rifle chambered in .30-06.

New Attachments

XTEN Binate Suppressor (Muzzle)

A large-caliber suppressor with an integral laser for tactical, low-profile action.

Bracefire-HC Grip (Underbarrel)

A side-angled foregrip that provides improved recoil control, stability, and handling.

Caster-X1 Compensator (Muzzle)

A vented compensator designed to offer better muzzle control with higher caliber rounds.

New Aftermarket Parts

In addition to new Aftermarket Parts, complete all 4 Weekly Challenges to unlock the Drawn and Quartered animated Weapon Camo.

JAK Salvo (KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle, Week 1 Challenges)

A sniper modification that fires anti-materiel explosive rockets that deal significant explosive damage.

JAK Lance (MX Guardian Shotgun, Week 2 Challenges)

A pressurized magazine that fires three ballistic rivets, one per magazine rotation. Pressure builds while the weapon is idle until the maximum output is reached. At critical pressure, velocity and precision are vastly improved.

JAK Voltstorm (Stormender Launcher, Week 4 Challenges)

High-voltage electricity is cycled through copper coils and discharged in a lethal bolt capable of hitting multiple targets.

New Operators

Sam (SpecGru)

To the unsuspecting, Sam might seem like just another kid out trick-or-treating, but there's nothing sweet about what's lurking beneath his eerie costume. His burlap sack mask hides a truly sinister face, and while his pumpkin lollipop and chocolate candy bar might look tasty, when wielded by Sam, they both quickly become deadly weapons.

Sam acts as judge, jury, and executioner for those who break the rules and traditions of the holiday, so if he shows up at your door this Halloween, you'd better be in costume and armed with a bowl full of treats—because if not, you might be in for one hell of a trick.

Sam's Rules of Halloween:

1. Wear a costume.

2. Pass out treats.

3. Never blow out a jack-o'-lantern.

4. And ALWAYS check your candy.

Daryl Dixon (SpecGru)

Daryl Dixon learned from an early age that survival often means relying on oneself. Growing up in a dysfunctional family with an alcoholic father and an unreliable older brother, Daryl developed a keen sense of self-reliance and adaptability. His difficult upbringing left him with excellent survival skills, but poor social skills and a deep-seated mistrust of others.

Before the outbreak, Daryl lived a solitary life in the woods of Georgia with his brother Merle. He had no steady job and often followed his brother's lead engaging in illicit activities. After the fall, Daryl and Merle were separated when Merle was left handcuffed on a rooftop. Daryl joined Rick on an unsuccessful mission to rescue Merle, and later formed strong bonds within the group, particularly with Carol Peletier and Rick himself.

Now, as chaos engulfs the world, Daryl stands ready to use his unique skillset to navigate the dangers that lurk around every corner. Whether stalking targets through dense forests or defending strategic positions in urban warfare, Daryl remains an unpredictable and formidable force.

Slamfire (SpecGru)

Felix peaked in high school. When he wasn't playing football, he also wasn't studying – instead you could find him glued to his collection of horror films, from the suspenseful to the grotesque. As the Captain of the football team and a certified straight A student (despite all the horror flicks), he was winning games and grades all the way through graduation. With a college scholarship in hand, he was so excited to start studying, he forgot to stop partying, and flunked out of college. Without classes or football to guide him, the real horror set in… adulthood.

Unsure of his future, Felix returned to his high school as a summer camp counselor and pondered what he wanted to be now that he was all grown up. But then…

One eerie twilit evening, a strange man in a football helmet rampaged through the camp! He terrorized the teens and revved more than a few chainsaws, but it was none other than Felix himself who tackled him to the ground, effectively catching the killer, and saving the day.

To continue honing his skills in survival, and saving civilians, Felix enlisted in the military with the goal of one day returning to college and finishing his degree in film studies. He hopes to one day direct a film inspired by his own experiences as a camp counselor, and the infamous football helmet killer.

Art the Clown (KorTac)

First appearing in Miles County on Halloween night, this demonic entity quickly established himself as a force of pure evil, leaving behind a path of bloody murders.

Art is marked by an unmistakable look – a black and white clown outfit, featuring a white and black painted demonic/devilish face and his expressions alternating between wide grins and menacing sneers. He employs extreme violence often through diverse weapons and instruments to creatively kill his victims using more gruesome methods as his crimes continue.

He has supernatural powers including apparent immortality. Even when seemingly fatally wounded, he survives such injuries coming back always again to reign terror.

Art does not speak but uses exaggerated expressions and gestures instead. This makes him even more creepy since he silently moves around like a predator stalking its prey while having that sick sense of humor present in clowns.

His targets seem random, but he seems particularly captivated by young women whom he often torments for extensive periods before killing them. His acts are not just murder; they are meticulously staged performances of cruelty that mirror his deranged clown character way of life.

Michael Myers (KorTac)

Born in the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois, the life of Michael Myers took a dark turn at the age of six when he inexplicably murdered his older sister on Halloween in 1963. Following this tragedy, Michael was institutionalized at Smith's Grove Sanitarium, where he remained for 15 years under the care of child psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis. During this time, Michael never spoke a word. Dr. Loomis, initially optimistic about Michael's treatment, grew to believe that his patient was pure evil, devoid of any humanity.

Michael escaped from the sanitarium on October 30th, 1978, and on Halloween night began stalking a high school student named Laurie Strode. Wearing a pale, expressionless mask and blue coveralls Michael relentlessly pursued Laurie throughout the night, killing her friends and anyone who got in his way. Despite being injured multiple times by both Loomis and Laurie, Michael continued his pursuit, seemingly indestructible.

The events of Halloween 1978 cemented Michael Myers' legacy as one of the most terrifying figures in Haddonfield's history. His silence, his apparent lack of motive beyond pure evil, and his unstoppable nature make him the embodiment of mindless, motiveless malignancy – a boogeyman come to life.

Alone (KorTac)

[Redacted]

New Events

The Walking Dead: Road to Terminus (September 25 – October 2)

Fear the Living. Earn XP in-game to unlock The Walking Dead rewards. Use the Daryl Dixon Operator for a boost.

Trick 'r Treat: Candy Hunt (October 2 – October 16)

Collect candy in game to unlock rewards, including some tricks and treats. Wear the Sam Operator Skin or VARIANT NAME to earn more candy per match. Fill up the King Size bar for the ultimate treat!

MWIII Rewind (October 9 – October 16)

That's a wrap folks! Take a walk down memory lane and complete challenges to earn rewards.

New Prestige

Finish your seasonal player rank journey at Prestige 25 Level 1,250 with new Prestige Challenges and rewards to unlock.

Additionally, the final Weapon Prestige Camo is upon us… Unlock the Constellation's End animated camo by earning 300,000 Weapon XP after earning the Weapon Prestige Camos of previous Seasons. Trust us, it's worth the grind!

New Ranked Play Season

Season 6 of MWIII Multiplayer Ranked Play ends on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 12 AM PT. A countdown timer will be displayed in the UI to inform all players of the imminent closure. Skill Division Rewards will be granted soon after the Season has come to an end.

Based on the highest placement in your Skill Division, the following rewards are earnable:

Bronze: MWIII Season 6 Bronze Emblem

Silver: MWIII Season 6 Silver Emblem

Gold: MWIII Season 6 Gold Animated Emblem

Gold: MWIII Season 6 Gold Weapon Camo

Platinum: MWIII Season 6 Platinum Animated Emblem

Platinum: MWIII Season 6 Platinum Weapon Camo

Diamond: MWIII Season 6 Diamond Animated Emblem

Diamond: MWIII Season 6 Diamond Weapon Camo

Crimson: MWIII Season 6 Crimson Animated Emblem

Crimson: MWIII Season 6 Crimson Weapon Camo

Iridescent: MWIII Season 6 Iridescent Animated Emblem

Iridescent: MWIII Season 6 Iridescent Weapon Camo

Iridescent: MWIII Season 6 Iridescent Animated Calling Card

Top 250: MWIII Season 6 Top 250 Animated Emblem

Top 250: MWIII Season 6 Top 250 Animated Calling Card

Top 250: MWIII Season 6 Top 250 Animated Weapon Camo

Global

Stability & Performance

Addressed several causes of server-side stability and performance degradation.

Fixed a crash that occurred while editing Loadouts on a fresh account.

Customization

Increased animation rate and emissive intensity of the Orion MWII Mastery Camo.

Added a scrolling animation to the Penny Camo.

Removed a duplicate Suited Aegis Calling Card from the selection menu.

Multiplayer

UIX

Locked MWII Weapon Mastery Calling Cards are now visible in the Customization menu.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue causing an incorrect mode icon to be displayed during map voting. Fixed a menu performance degradation that occurred when tracking Challenges. Fixed an issue causing parties to disband upon transitioning to Warzone.



Progression

Added several static and animated Calling Cards and Emblems to Armory Unlocks.

Modes

Cyber Attack Fixed an issue causing the icons indicating death and bomb carrier to not be visible on the scoreboard in Hardcode mode. Fixed an issue causing enemy pings to not transition to an inactive state upon death. Fixed an issue causing Enhanced Vision Goggles to draw red outlines on dead enemies. Fixed a crash that occurred when a player using the Juggernaut Recon Killstreak is killed. Fixed an issue causing the Spear to become unusable after being revived.

Infected Fixed an issue preventing the Final Survivor health bonus from working in Private Matches. Final Survivor health bonus will no longer be removed upon another Survivor joining the ongoing match. Players will no longer forcibly activate the Dead Silence Field Upgrade upon becoming the First Infected. Disabled UAV sweeps for the Infected to allow Survivors to hide. Additional time is now only added for the first 5 Survivor deaths, effectively capping the maximum match duration at 5 minutes. Reintroduced the majority of available maps to the Infected Playlist. Improved Infected Loadouts to coincide with Survivor Loadout adjustments. First Infected Primary: Same as Survivors Secondary: Same as Survivors Regular Infected Primary: Combat Knife (Melee) Secondary: Fists (Melee) All Infected Loadouts Field Upgrade: Dead Silence Lethal: Throwing Knife x2 Tactical: Tactical Insertion Vest: Infantry Vest Gloves: Ordnance Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset Gear: Blacklight Flashlight Overhauled Survivor Loadouts to increase effectiveness against the Infected. Survivor Loadout 1 Primary: Kastov LSW (Light Machine Gun) Bombast T54 Short Barrel Bracefire-HC Underbarrel Grip 150 Round Magazine State50 Rear Grip No Stock Secondary: COR-45 (Handgun) XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit Mk. 3 Reflector Optic 30 Round Magazine .45 Auto AET Rounds Ammunition Kimura RYN-03 Underbarrel Vertical Grip Survivor Loadout 2 Primary: Haymaker (Shotgun) JAK Maglift Conversion Kit Corvus PEC Beam-5 Laser Imperator Long Barrel Crown Breaker Choke GRV-Z Short Underbarrel Grip Secondary: Renetti (Handgun) JAK Ferocity Carbine Conversion Kit Mk. 3 Reflector Optic 30 Round Magazine 9mm AET Rounds Ammunition XTEN Sidearm-L400 Laser Survivor Loadout 3 Primary: Holger 556 (Assault Rifle) JAK Backsaw Conversion Kit Ignis F43 Stock Intruder Rear Grip Cario LAZ-44 v3 Laser JAK Glassless Optic Secondary: COR-45 (Handgun) Akimbo COR-45 Rear Grip 40 Round Drum Magazine XTEN Sidearm-L400 Laser XRK Lightning Fire Trigger Action .45 Auto AET Rounds Ammunition Survivor Loadout 4 Primary: FJX Horus (Submachine Gun) JAK Scimitar Conversion Kit Kimura RYL33 Laser Light Paracord Underbarrel Grip Ripper Light Stock Lull-9mm Rear Grip Secondary: TYR (Handgun) JAK Beholder Rifle Conversion Kit Mk. 3 Reflector Optic Ullr's Fury Trigger Action FJX DIOD-70 Laser FSS Sharkfin 90 Underbarrel Survivor Loadout 5 Primary: Longbow (Sniper Rifle) JAK Tyrant 762 Conversion Kit FSS OLE-V Laser Demo 650 Rear Grip DR-6 Underbarrel Handstop JAK Glassless Optic Secondary: WSP Stinger (Handgun) Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip WSP Factory Stock 32 Round Magazine XTEN Sidearm-L400 Laser 9mm AET Rounds Ammunition All Survivor Loadouts Lethal: Claymore Tactical: Scatter Mine Field Upgrades: Munitions Box Vest: Infantry Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots Gear: Mag Holster Gear: Data Jacker

Private Match Added the following Maps to the available selection. Airborne Arena Shipment Bit-ment Bitvela Breenbergh Hotel (MWII) Celship Crown Raceway (MWII) Das Gross Dome (MWII) Drive Thru Farm 18 (MWII) Get High Ghost Ship Hangover Ink House Mad Cow Mercado Las Almas (MWII) Satan's Quarry Shipmas Shipment (MWII) Shoot House (MWII) Skidgrow Sporeyard Stay High Sunny Shipment Tetanus Toonoxide



Weapons & Attachments

Assault Rifles

STG44 Decreased maximum damage from 36 to 33 (-8%). Decreased maximum damage range from 44.5m to 36.8m (-17%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 51.8m to 44.5m (-14%). Decreased medium damage range from 61m to 53.3m (-13%).



Within its maximum damage range, the STG44 is no longer capable of a 3-shot kill.

M4 (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 26 to 29 (+12%). Increased minimum damage from 24 to 25 (+4%). Increased head and neck damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1.15x.

Chimera (MWII) Increased minimum damage from 20 to 23 (+15%). Increased maximum damage range from 16m to 25.4m (+59%). Increased near-medium damage range from 31.8m to 41.9m (+32%).

Tempus Razorback (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 29 to 30 (+3%). Increased near-medium damage from 26 to 27 (+4%). Increased minimum damage from 20 to 23 (+15%). Increased near-medium damage range from 32.2m to 39.4m (+22%).

M13C (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%). Decreased recoil gun kick from 35.6deg/s to 28.7deg/s (-19%). Increased maximum damage range from 25.4m to 36.8m (+45%). Increased near-medium damage range from 39.4m to 47m (+19%). Increased medium damage range from 49.8m to 57.4m (+15%).

TR-76 Geist (MWII) Decreased aim down sight time from 280ms to 240ms (-14%). Increased maximum damage range from 24.1m to 33m (+37%). Increased near-medium damage range from 36.8m to 44.5m (+21%). Increased medium damage range from 48.3m to 55.9m (+16%).



Battle Rifles

Lachmann-762 (MWII) Decreased horizontal recoil from 10.8deg/s to 9.6deg/s (-11%). Decreased vertical recoil from 53.6deg/s to 48.2deg/s (-10%). Increased firing aim stability.

Cronen Squall (MWII) Decreased horizontal recoil from 6.9deg/s to 6deg/s (-13%). Decreased vertical recoil from 52deg/s to 47.7deg/s (-8%). Increased firing aim stability.

FTAC Recon (MWII) Decreased horizontal recoil from 5.8deg/s to 4.7deg/s (-19%). Decreased vertical recoil from 63.9deg/s to 53.5deg/s (-16%).

TAQ-V (MWII) Decreased aim down sight time from 290ms to 260ms (-10%). Increased firing aim stability.

SO-14 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 19.3m to 22.3m (+16%). Increased near-medium damage range from 31.8m to 34.9m (+10%). Increased medium damage range from 39.6m to 45.7m (+15%).



Submachine Guns

Superi 46 Decreased near-medium damage from 27 to 26 (-4%). Decreased maximum damage range from 18.8m to 13.7m (-27%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 30.5m to 22.9m (-25%). Decreased medium damage range from 41.4m to 33m (-20%).

Static-HV Decreased maximum damage from 33 to 30 (-9%). Decreased near-medium damage from 30 to 28 (-7%). Decreased medium damage from 28 to 26 (-7%). Removed far-medium damage range.



Within its maximum damage range, the Static-HV is no longer capable of a 4-shot kill without a headshot.

ISO 45 (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 27 to 29 (+7%). Increased minimum damage from 22 to 24 (+9%). Increased maximum damage range from 9.1m to 11.7m (+28%). Increased arm, hand, leg, and foot damage multipliers from 0.95x to 1x.

ISO 9mm (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 24 to 25 (+4%). Increased near-medium damage from 22 to 23 (+5%). Increased medium damage from 20 to 22 (+10%). Increased minimum damage from 17 to 20 (+18%).

PDSW 528 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 30 to 33 (+10%). Increased near-medium damage from 25 to 30 (+20%). Increased medium damage from 24 to 25 (+4%). Increased minimum damage from 20 to 22 (+10%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 20.6m to 12.7m (-40%). Removed far-medium damage range. Increased headshot damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.3x.



Adjustments to damage ranges are to compensate for the decreased number of shots to kill.

Fennec 45 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 25 to 27 (+8%). Increased near-medium damage from 20 to 26 (+30%). Increased medium damage from 18 to 23 (+28%). Increased minimum damage from 17 to 20 (+18). Decreased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 5.1m (-60%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 17.3m to 12.7m (-26%). Decreased medium damage range from 22.6m to 20.3m (-10%).



BAS-P (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 27 to 28 (+4%). Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x.

Vaznev-9K (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 31 to 33 (+6%). Increased medium damage from 25 to 28 (+12%). Increased far-medium damage from 23 to 24 (+4%).



Light Machine Guns

RPK (MWII) JAK Cataclysm Conversion Kit Decreased maximum damage from 140 to 130 (-7%). Decreased near-medium damage from 130 to 120 (-8%). Decreased minimum damage from 120 to 100 (-17%). Decreased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 27.9m (-21%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 50.8m to 40.6m (-20%). Decreased head damage multiplier from 2.1x to 1.5x.

556 Icarus (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 27 to 28 (+4%). Increased maximum damage range from 24.1m to 33m (+37%). Increased near-medium damage range from 40.6m to 45.7m (+13%). Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x. Increased leg and foot damage multipliers from 0.9x to 1x.



Marksman Rifles

EBR-14 (MWII) Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1.27x to 1.35x. Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.27x.

SP-R 208 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 13m to 20.3m (+57%). Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.5x.

Tempus Torrent (MWII) Increased minimum damage from 37 to 43 (+16%). Increased neck, upper torso, and upper arm damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1.2x.

LM-S (MWII) Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1.25x to 1.35x.

SA-B 50 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 10.4m to 17.8m (+71%).



Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 128 to 140 (+9%). Increased near-medium damage from 95 to 128 (+35%). Increased medium damage from 90 to 95 (+6%). Increased minimum damage from 70 to 73 (+4%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 30.7m to 25.4m (-17%).



Handguns

Basilisk (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 8.4m to 11.4m (+36%). Increased near-medium damage range from 22.9m to 30.5m (+33%).



Melee

Spear Fixed an issue causing Fists to retain increased damage after depleting thrown Spears.



Attachments

Kimura RYL33 Laser Light Removed duplicate Attachment entries for the Bryson 800 and Bryson 890 Shotguns.

JAK Volk Conversion Kit Fixed an issue causing incompatible Attachments to be equipped when applying the Flammable Fury Blueprint.



Field Upgrades

Enhanced Vision Goggles Fixed an exploit involving the Juggernaut Killstreak that allowed red enemy outlines to persist through battery depletion.



Zombies

Gameplay

Fixed an issue causing Shock Sticks to prevent the Entity encounter from progressing.

Fixed a crash that occurred when throwing a Spear at a Hellhound.

Shotguns