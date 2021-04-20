Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals New Operators and Weapons for Season 3

In just a couple of days, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be entering Season 3. The new season will bring yet another Battle Pass, along with a slew of new maps and other content. This week, ahead of the launch of Season 3, the Call of Duty blog revealed the full road map for all of the new content, including the full lineup of new weapons and operators making their way to Black Ops Cold War. There are four new operators set to appear in Season 3. Wraith is the main operator of the new season, and will be available at Tier 0 of the Battle Pass. The most talked-about new addition, however, is Captain Price, the iconic character from the Modern Warfare franchise. As far as weapons go, the most exciting is undoubtedly the Ballistic Knife, which was featured in the first Call of Duty: Black Ops game. This knife can be used as a melee weapon, but can also fire projectile blades at opponents. Below, you can check out the complete lineup of operators and weapons coming to Black Ops Cold War in Season 3.

Wraith: Warsaw Pact (Launch Week) (Photo: Call of Duty) Wraith is the "main" operator for Season 3, as she will be available at Tier 0 of the new Battle Pass. A legendary skin will be available at Tier 100. "This ex-Norwegian Intelligence Services alpine warfare specialist-turned-Perseus-agent makes a grand entrance demonstrating her skills in infiltration and sabotage. A vital asset in winter operations, cold-blooded and intolerant of weakness, she's the perfect antagonist to fight against the NATO forces."

Knight: Warsaw Pact (In-Season) (Photo: Call of Duty) "The second member of the deadly Perseus duo responsible for the events at Mount Yamantau is Roman 'Knight' Gray. Born for the kill, Knight is a Dublin-born former MI6 wetworks operative who loves what he does. He joined Perseus to bathe in the glory of the chaos they promise. Happiest when killing in close quarters, he's a brutal force to be reckoned with."

Antonov: Warsaw Pact (In-Season) (Photo: Call of Duty) Antonov will only be available through in-season bundle offerings. "An ex-hitman, Antonov joined the military in lieu of serving extended jailtime for his crimes. His expertise as a paid killer makes him an extremely valuable and lethal asset. Distrusted by the Warsaw Pact because of his criminal past, he finds himself assigned duties no one else wants: bomb defusal and hazmat work."

Captain Price (Free) (Photo: Call of Duty) Captain Price is making his way to Black Ops Cold War, and will be a free, automatic addition to the roster of anyone who owns the game as soon as Season 3 goes live. "The worlds of Modern Warfare and Black Ops are colliding once more, as a Legendary Operator joins the fray in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. That Operator is none other than Captain Price, propelled into the Cold War era and outfitted in tactical gear suited for the most clandestine of wetwork operations."

PPSh-41: SMG (Launch Week) (Photo: Call of Duty) The PPSh is available as part of the Season 3 Battle Pass, and will be unlocked at level 15. "When you need to spit fire, pick up the PPSh-41 SMG, an absolute classic in the series. Though its damage per shot is moderate, its rapid-fire, high-capacity capabilities encourage an aggressive playstyle ideal for leading the charge in objective modes and clearing out tight spaces in Warzone."

Swiss K31: Sniper Rifle (Launch Week) (Photo: Call of Duty) "Precision and power. The Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle was made for one neutral country ready to rearm for world war, but will now find itself in the arsenals of the NATO and Warsaw Pact forces. This bolt-action sniper rifle boasts exceptional accuracy, as well as fast rechamber and aiming speeds with a large ammo capacity. Aggressive sharpshooters will be in their element with this new rifle, whether it's sniping out in the wilds of Warzone or pushing forward on objectives in Black Ops Cold War."

Ballistic Knife: Melee (Launch Week) (Photo: Call of Duty) The original Black Ops Ballistic Knife is returning for Black Ops Cold War. It will be available in Black Ops Cold War at the launch of Season 3 and in Warzone mid-season. "The spring-action knife launcher can either be used as a melee weapon or to silently fire lethal retrievable blades. It is most effective at short ranges, but the most skilled Operators could theoretically land a deadly hit from extreme distances."

CARV.2: Tactical Rifle (In-Season) (Photo: Call of Duty) "Carve through the competition with this burst-fire tactical rifle, joining the ranks of the M16 with its high-damage, high-bullet-velocity output. Boasting moderate firepower with solid recoil control and a large ammo pool, the CARV.2 cuts the deepest when used for mid- to long-range engagements."

AMP63: Pistol (In-Season) (Photo: Call of Duty) "The Secondary category gets even deeper later in Season Three thanks to the AMP63 pistol. Slotting in as the fourth sidearm in Black Ops Cold War's arsenal, this personal defense weapon is a cross between a self-loading pistol and a fully automatic SMG. Expect this weapon to output high amounts of damage in a short period of time thanks to its full-auto nature, which makes it highly effective in close quarters."