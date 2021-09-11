Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Met With Backlash Over Subtle Multiplayer Change

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has confirmed a subtle multiplayer change being made by Sledgehammer Games. Despite being subtle though, the change is being met with considerable backlash. If you noticed that the Axis and Allies are missing from the game’s multiplayer, it’s because multiplayer no longer features factions. Rather, lobbies will be divided into “Team A” and “Team B.” According to Sledgehammer Games, this change is to service further player customization, which you’d think would be a win with fans, but the change is actually being criticized, at least by some Call of Duty fans over on Twitter.

“A WW2 game with no factions that claims to be immersive. I’m out. Everything about this game was awesome but this is just disgusting,” reads one comment. “I wonder whatever the f**k happened to a realistic and gritty WW2 game,” added another comment.”

You can check the replies — which are to a Charlie Intel tweet relaying the information — right here and see just how many are negative and unhappy with this seemingly minor change. For the most part, the complaints mirror the ones above, but there are some complaining that this is a change in the name of “political correctness.”

For now, it’s unclear why Sledgehammer Games made this change, but it’s unlikely it has anything to do with any of the concerns above. In a game trying to sell cosmetics, it makes sense to allow players to customize their characters without having to worry about factions, and right now this seems to be the only motivation.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release on November 5 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the game and all things COD — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, all of the latest leaks, and all of the latest outrage — click here.